Now You See Me 3 Has Taken A Huge Step Forward With Three New Castings, And It’s Great To See A Star Wars Actor Among Them

If you’ve been missing out on seeing magicians commit major heists on the big screen, good news, it looks like the dry spell will be over soon. Although Now You See Me 3 was announced all the way back in 2015, the threequel has been making notable progress over the last several years, particularly with the hiring of Ruben Fleischer as director in 2022. Today, Now You See Me 3 took another big step forward with three new actors coming aboard, and that includes someone who recently made a splash in the Star Wars universe.

If the name Ariana Greenblatt doesn’t ring a bell, maybe you recognize her for playing teenaged Ahsoka Tano (as seen above) in the Ahsoka episode “Part Five: Shadow Warrior,” where she got to share screen time with Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker. Greenblatt’s other credits include Avengers: Infinity War, 65 and Barbie, and she’ll next be seen playing Tina Tina in Borderlands, one of the 2024 movie releases. Now Lionsgate has announced that Greenblatt participate in Now You See Me 3, although like the two other actors we’ll be talking about, no details about her role were revealed.

After making her film debut in 2017 with A Bad Moms Christmas, Greenblatt really started catching attention the year after that for playing young Gamora in Infinity War. Fast forward to now, she’s becoming one of Hollywood’s most well-known talents, and I especially enjoyed her performance in Ahsoka. While it’s anyone’s guess at this point how she’ll fit into the Now You See Me 3 story, my fingers are crossed that Greenblatt’s character gets to show off some magic like the returning protagonists.

Justice Smith and Dominic Sessa are the other two new actors who have joined Now You See Me 3. The former has appeared in movies like All the Bright Places, the latter two Jurassic World flicks and Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, and the latter made his film debut last year in The Holdovers. Given that Smith utilized magic in both Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and The American Society of Magical Negroes, I’m hoping that’s enough to guarantee he’ll be playing a magician, and frankly, Sessa could be easily thrown into that club too. After all, the threequel will introduce audiences to “new generation of magicians” while reuniting them with the Four Horseman, a team of thieving illusionists.

So that catches up to speed on the newcomers on Now You See Me 3. As far as familiar faces go, Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco and Morgan Freeman are also expected to reprise their roles, which is good to hear in Eisenberg’s case since he’s been “desperate” to make this movie. Eric Warren Singer (who was hired in 2020), Seth Grahame-Smith and Mike Lesslie wrote the script, and Bobby Cohen and Alex Kurtzman are producing. The project doesn’t have a release date yet, and it’s also unclear when filming will begin.

We'll pull back the curtain on any other major updates on Now You See Me 3 once they come in.