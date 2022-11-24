Of Course, Reddit Post About Keanu Reeves Being The Sweetest To A Grandma Is Going Viral Again

Keanu Reeves may be most well-known for the badass characters he plays on the big screen, but in the real world he is the internet’s darling for his sweetheart antics. Seriously, watch the actor reminisce about the past with fellow Hollywood star Drew Barrymore in this adorable interview, and try not to pass out from lack of oxygen caused by the extended and reflexive “awe” it will cause you. It’s honestly cuter than a box of kittens playing patty cake. Since roughly 2019, the Matrix actor has become a bit of an obsession for some, even culminating in a change.org petition to make him Time's person of the year . Well, Keanu is going viral again, and this time it’s for being the sweetest to a grandma–because, of course, he is.

A Reddit poster by the username afdc92 recounted a time when Keanu gave his eighty-year-old home-restricted grandmother a phone call. According to the user, his grandmother had always had a crush on the Bram Stoker's Dracula star, and when his uncle happened to run into the actor at an upscale Los Angeles restaurant, he had to take the opportunity to tell him how much he meant to his elderly mother. The Reddit user wrote:

My grandmother had a crush on Keanu Reeves because he reminded her of my grandfather when he was young. Saw all his stuff, from Bill and Ted to the Matrix. She had a stroke in her early 70s and was pretty much housebound for the last 10 years of her life, so watching movies was her main hobby, and became almost like friends to her because she so rarely got to see any of her own. Not too long after the Matrix came out, my uncle was in LA for business and was eating at a really swanky restaurant when Keanu came in with a woman. When he finished his meal, my uncle came up to their table and said, “I don’t usually do this, but I just wanted you to know that my 80-year-old mother loves you and has seen all of your movies. You remind her of my dad.

Walking up to the actor unannounced and uninvited must have been nervewracking for the man, but lucky for him, Keanu Reeves is known for being a class act. It should come as no surprise that Keanu did the most Keanu thing imaginable and asked the man to call his mother up because he wanted to speak with her. The user continued:

He said [the user's uncle] Keanu asked if he had a cell phone on him, and when he confirmed that he did, he said, “Give her a call, I want to talk to her.” He spoke with my grandmother for several minutes, and it absolutely made her year. She was so isolated, and his genuine kindness to her and interest in her showed what a truly amazing man he is.

An amazing man Keanu is, indeed. This isn’t even the first time the actor has gone viral with his adorable behavior. This year, he went viral for his lovely fan interaction at an airport and for delightfully crashing a couple’s wedding .