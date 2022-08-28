Keanu Reeves Continues Being A Class Act, Crashes Wedding Of Delighted Couple

Did we really need any more proof that Keanu Reeves is one of the most stand up guys and celebrities out there? Not really, but there really seems to be an unending cascade of fan stories surrounding Reeves being, well, the best. This time the John Wick star made a couple fans’ special day a little more special by making a lovely appearance at their wedding.

Keanu Reeves’ career has been packed with stellar performances since the ‘80s , but he seems to always find time for his fans, giving them special moments that leave them more than just a little impressed with the actor. Even when working, though, Reeves leaves great impressions on his co-stars and colleagues, forming bonds that have lasted decades . This dedication to relationships’ longevity pretty much makes him the perfect person to invite to a wedding - just all around good vibes for a lifelong union. That, combined with his hands-on approach to fans, makes it come as no surprise that he would be down to attend a last minute wedding at the request of the groom.

Apparently that’s exactly what happened last weekend, because according to one bride, Keanu Reeves met her groom at the bar of the hotel he was staying in the UK and was casually invited to stop by at the celebration. Keanu being Keanu, he of course obliged.

James and Nikki Roadknight were thrilled when Keanu Reeves showed up at their wedding reception after James had met him after the ceremony and invited him to come over “to say hello and have a drink,” per what they told Newsweek. Apparently Reeves had agreed to pop by, but the couple had no idea if he would actually do it or not. Turns out, Reeves is a man of his word and goes through with fan requests.

My husband saw him in the bar area and told him he'd just got married and invited Keanu to come over to say hello and have a drink with us if he wanted to. He was very friendly and said he would later on. We didn't know if he would or not but it was cool that my husband had spoken to him!

Keanu Reeves took pictures with the newlywed couple and party guests, but declined that aforementioned drink due to just getting off a long flight. Being tired after getting off a plane just to head into a spur of the moment wedding invitation? Keanu Reeves is practically a hero for that one.

Had the most amazing weekend!! #married #dreamwedding #keanureeves #fawsleyhall pic.twitter.com/a0RC8eS4WPAugust 22, 2022 See more

In her interview, the newlywed Nikki Roadknight told the publication that her wedding day was everything she had ever hoped for, and that meeting and interacting with Keanu Reeves was “just the start of many more adventures” together with her new husband. It just goes to show how much an hour or so of someone’s day, even if they’re dead tired, can make an impact on another person’s whole life, something that is obviously not lost on Reeves since he frequently goes a little out of his way for fans.

Keanu Reeves showing up at a fan’s wedding after a long flight totally checks out with his outstanding past of fan interactions and relationships, and it’s even more impressive that he is able to stay upbeat and willing to go to extra lengths for fans when he is so busy. The Hollywood A Lister has had a hectic last few years, even becoming Batman for the 2022 new release film DC League of Super Pets, and it looks like he’s got a packed 2023 too. Most notably, he has been working on John Wick: Chapter 4, which has proved to be one lengthy film and one we’ll finally be able to see next year.