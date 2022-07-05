Keanu Reeves Goes Viral For Adorable Fan Interaction With A Young Fan At The Airport

It’s pretty easy to write off Hollywood stars as entitled and bad behaving, especially since some have some serious issues and examples like Ezra Miller are amid multiple controversies . While there are certainly controversial celebs, there are also longtime stars like Keanu Reeves that totally shine a light on what the rich and famous could be. A fan favorite, the John Wick franchise star has gone viral for an adorable fan interaction at the airport and I don’t think I could love the A-lister more.

Keanu Reeves seems to leave fantastic impressions on people everywhere he goes, even his Matrix franchise co-star Carrie-Anne Moss backs up his kind and generous nature . While being good to your coworkers and fellow Hollywood stars is great, he also leaves his fans with great experiences, and one recent fan interaction is testament to this.

According to Andrew Kimmel’s Twitter , the new live streamer witnessed Keanu Reeves interacting with a young fan in an airport, and I don’t really know how Reeves can get more endearing. In a series of tweets, Kimmel explains that Reeves responded to a string of questions the young fan threw at the star and then threw his own rapid fire round of questions right back at the boy. Check it out in the Twitter thread below:

Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to NYC today. A young boy asked for an autograph at baggage & then began to fire off a series of rapid-fire questions. Keanu happily responded to every single one… pic.twitter.com/T7m7PciL5CJuly 4, 2022 See more

First of all, I’m absolutely in love with trucker hat wearing Keanu Reeves. I don’t know how he manages to look both disheveled and completely put together at the same time, but the long messy hair combined with the blazer over a graphic tee look is really doing it for me.

Second of all, this interaction is one that kid will probably always remember. Every time he watches The Matrix or John Wick, he’ll think of the polite and endearing moment he had with the star. Even when he looks back on some of Keanu Reeves' older and iconic work, he’ll remember the time Ted asked him what his favorite Parisian gallery was.

If any star deserves immortality, it’s Keanu Reeves ( and honestly he just might have it ). Even when he is seemingly sad, he brings joy to the internet . People just love the man, and with his recent airport fan interaction the reasons why just keep adding up.