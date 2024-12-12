One Of Gladiator's Best Scenes Was Russell Crowe's Idea, But He Got A Hilarious Note From Ridley Scott While Filming It (And I Can See Why)

Strength and honor have visited the 2024 movies , thanks to Gladiator II making a huge splash in the market. And of course, what we do in our careers echoes in our resumes - a notion that has yet again been proven by one of the mythic parties that helped it all happen. While actor Russell Crowe’s sequel pitch didn’t make it into the Paul Mescal starring legacy-quel, an idea of his actually did make it into the original 2000 classic. That suggestion led to a heartbreaking addition, as well as a hilarious note from director Ridley Scott, and I can see why both of these anecdotes had to happen.

During a previous appearance on Charlie Rose, the Academy Award winning actor revealed that he helped inject more emotion into the scene where Maximus returns to see his wife and son have been slain. That moment was very different in the original intent, which was described by Crowe in a clip that’s circulating thanks to Instagram .

As it turns out, Gladiator’s vengeful general was not supposed to walk to his wife’s feet and kiss them mournfully. If the original direction had held, Russell Crowe would have acted this emotional beat from a distance. But fully being in character, the L.A. Confidential performer wanted to walk to the corpse in question, after providing the following reasoning to his director:

I said, ‘Oh no, man, I’m gonna go see it.’ … ‘I’ve got to get to her Ridley. Otherwise, not only have I ultimately failed, I’ve failed her again by not going to her?’

That description, while totally heartfelt, doesn’t do the finished scene the justice it deserves. So before we get to the funny part, brace yourself and revisit Maximus’ devastating return home in Gladiator. Be sure you have plenty of tissues on hand, as that ties into the next piece of this story as well:

Gladiator has broken so many hearts over almost a quarter of a century, just through this moment alone. Sure, the Best Picture winner is known for some amazing action sequences, and a ripping soundtrack through one of the best Hans Zimmer scores. But there’s a very true and beating heart that sits at the center of Ridley Scott and Russell Crowe’s work.

Which makes the hilarious note that Scott gave his leading man back in the day all the more enjoyable to learn about. Continuing his story about the somber moment he co-created with the directing legend, Crowe shared this tidbit about what happened when he put that vision into practice:

So I did one take, and I didn’t realize I was gonna get that full on. Ridley yells, ‘Cut!’ And he goes, ‘just a little less snot.’

Though the stories about Russell Crowe’s alleged Gladiator script contributions have been debunked, inspired scenes like this still live on. And admittedly, without this visceral fencepost of what Maximus has gone through in his life, his quest for vengeance just wouldn't hit as hard. Especially his monologue after he's unmasked before Joaquin Phoenix's Emperor Commodus.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors