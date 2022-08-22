House of the Dragon Cast: Where You've Seen the Actors Before

When Game of Thrones came to an end in 2019, it was only a matter of time before spinoffs and prequels were built off of the highly successful series, because of its talented Game of Thrones cast and skillful story ( at least until Season 8 ). And while a sequel series is actually in the works right now, the prequel, House of the Dragon, is coming out soon, featuring several never-before-seen key Targaryen figures.

With such a large ensemble - and I mean this list is huge - I’m sure that somehow, someway, you have seen the House of the Dragon cast before. For those who are wondering why these people look so familiar, here are some of their biggest shows and movies before joining the world of Westeros.

(Image credit: HBO)

Paddy Considine (King Viserys Targaryen)

First up, we have Paddy Considine, who portrays King Viserys Targaryen in House of the Dragon. Considine has been around in Hollywood for many years and appeared in films such as A Room for Romeo Brass, Last Resort, In America, My Summer of Love, Doctor Sleep, 24 Hour Party People, Dead Man’s Shoes, and so many more.

Considine has also had success in television. His biggest roles thus far have been starring in the third season of Peaky Blinders, and roles in shows such as The Outsider, The Third Day, Red Riding, Informer, The Suspicions of Mr. Whicher, and more.

(Image credit: HBO)

Matt Smith (Prince Daemon Targaryen)

Next up, we have Matt Smith, who plays Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon. Arguably, Smith is most known for his role as The Doctor in Doctor Who , and has become one of the most beloved versions of the character in the series. Other people might know him for his portrayal of Prince Phillip in The Crown cast.

Aside from his famous television roles, Smith has appeared in many movies and other shows. Some of his biggest roles include starring in the Morbius cast , and he's also appeared in Womb, Terminator: Genisys, and the 2021 thriller, Last Night in Soho, along with many other movies. On television, he also had a role in the TV series, Party Animals.

(Image credit: HBO)

Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower)

Olivia Cooke plays Alicent Hightower in House of the Dragon, and she’s appeared in plenty of movies and TV shows prior to her role in the HBO series. Cooke had a main role in the horror TV show, Bates Motel (which is almost more disturbing than Psycho, which it’s based on), as well as in the miniseries, Vanity Fair. She also had a role in one of the episodes of Modern Love.

In terms of movies, Cooke has starred in several, including the horror film, Ouija, Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, The Limehouse Golem, Thoroughbreds, Ready Player One, Sound of Metal, and so many others.

(Image credit: HBO)

Emma D’Arcy (Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen)

While I personally don’t think anyone is going to quite beat Daenerys Targaryen, Rhaenyra Targaryen is pretty close, and she is played by Emma D’Arcy in House of the Dragon. D’Arcy is still just getting started with her movie and television career, but has appeared in movies such as Misbehavior and Mothering Sunday.

She also appeared as part of the main cast of the TV shows Wanderlust, Wild Bill, Hanna, and Truth Seekers.

(Image credit: HBO)

Steve Toussaint (Lord Corlys Velaryon, “The Sea Snake”)

Next up on the least, we have Steve Toussaint, who plays Lord Corlys Velaryon, otherwise known as The Sea Snake in House of the Dragon. In terms of films, Toussaint has been in plenty, including Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, Judge Dredd, Shooting Dogs, and Flight of Fury, among others.

Toussaint has also appeared in many TV shows in both major and minor roles. These include, but aren’t limited to Doctors, CSI: Miami, New Tricks, the teen drama, Skins, Line of Duty, Lewis, the miniseries Tut, Death in Paradise, and many others.

(Image credit: HBO)

Eve Best (Princess Rhaenys Targaryen)

We have another Targaryen here. Portraying Rhaenys Targaryen in House of the Dragon is Eve Best, who has had plenty of time in the business appearing in both film and TV. Some of her most prominent film roles include those in the Academy Award-winning film, The King’s Speech, Someone You Love, United, and A Woman of No Importance.

Best has also had a good amount of success in television, too, having a main role in the TV series, Nurse Jackie, and a main role in the Netflix original series, Fate: The Winx Saga. She’s also had parts in several other TV shows, like The Shadow Line, The Honorable Woman, and more.

(Image credit: HBO)

Fabien Frankel (Ser Criston Cole)

Next up, we have Ser Criston Cole, who is portrayed by Fabien Frankel in House of the Dragon. Frankel is relatively new to the business, as his only film credit thus far has been in the holiday movie, Last Christmas (which, funnily enough, starred Emilia Clarke, who played Daenerys in Game of Thrones).

Frankel has appeared in a number of things on TV, including the TV series The Serpent, and the TV film, NYPD Blue, but his role in House of the Dragon will be one of his biggest roles yet.

(Image credit: HBO)

Sonoya Mizuno (Mysaria)

Playing Mysaria in House of the Dragon is Sonoya Mizuno, who has appeared in plenty of amazing shows and movies before. She’s starred in films such as Ex Machina and the sci-fi flick, Annihilation . She also had smaller roles in the musical films La La Land and Beauty and the Beast, as well as the amazing romantic comedy , Crazy Rich Asians.

Mizuno has also had success in TV, having main parts in two miniseries - the Netflix original, Maniac, and the Hulu original, Devs, which starred Nick Offerman.

(Image credit: HBO)

Rhys Ifans (Otto Hightower)

Otto Hightower is played by Rhys Ifans, who has had so much success in both movies and television. I personally know him as Xenophilius Lovegood in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 (as I adore the Harry Potter series ), but Ifans has done so much in movies. Some of his biggest roles are in Notting Hill, Enduring Love, Kev & Perry Go Large, The King’s Man, The Five-Year Engagement, and other films.

Ifans also starred as The Lizard in The Amazing Spider-Man, and reprised the villain in Spider-Man: No Way Home .

Ifans has done plenty of television as well, starring in shows such as Elementary and Berlin Station, as well as Sali Mali, where he was the narrator. He was also a part of the Season 2 cast of Temple.

(Image credit: HBO)

Milly Alcock (Young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen)

While we already went over the older Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, we’re going to look at the younger version of her now in House of the Dragon, portrayed by Milly Alcock. The young actress has only appeared in one movie so far, called The School, but she’s made her name in television.

These shows include, but are not limited to, parts in Pine Gap, Fighting Season, A Place to Call Home, Upright, Reckoning, and The Gloaming. I can only imagine what she’ll do next.

(Image credit: HBO)

Emily Carey (Young Alicent Hightower)

We covered older Alicent, now let’s move onto younger Alicent Hightower in House of the Dragon, played by Emily Carey. She’s appeared in several films, and played a young Lara Croft in Tomb Raider. She was also Anastasia in Anastasia: Once Upon a Time, and the young version of Wendy Darling in The Lost Girls.

Her biggest role in television was playing Grace Beauchamp on the British drama series, Casualty, but she's also appeared in the Netflix series, Get Even, as well as Houdini and Doyle.

(Image credit: HBO)

Sian Brooke (Aemma Targaryen)

You thought we were done with Targaryens? Ha, that’s a laugh. Check out three more, starting off with Aemma Targaryen, who is played by Sian Brooke in House of the Dragon. Brooke has made a name for herself in television, appearing in many main and recurring roles in shows.

Some of her biggest have been playing Eurus Holmes in Sherlock (alongside star Benedict Cumberbatch ), Doctor Foster, The Terror, the miniseries Not Safe For Work, the TV shows Cape Wrath, Dinotopia, All About George, and many, many others. She most recently appeared in Trying and the miniseries No Return, both in 2022.

Phoebe Campbell (Rhaena Targaryen)

Phoebe Campbell plays Rhaena Targaryen in House of the Dragon. Campbell is pretty new to the industry. She hasn’t appeared in any movies yet, but did have minor guest roles in shows like The Last Dragonslayer and Midsomer Murders. It’ll be exciting to see her on a show as big as this.

Bethany Antonia (Baela Targaryen)

Baela Targaryen is portrayed by Bethany Antonia in House of the Dragon. She’s appeared in films such as Pin Cushion and There’s Always Hope, and had roles in shows such as the Get Even TV series on Netflix, and two miniseries, Stay Close and Nolly.

Harry Collett (Jacaerys Velaryon)

Last but not least, we have Jacaerys Velaryon, who is portrayed by Harry Collett in House of the Dragon. He’s had parts in movies such as Ethel & Ernest (which was a voice role), Dead in a Week or Your Money Back, and Dolittle, and had a small role in Dunkirk.

He had a recurring role as Oliver Hide in Casualty, and a guest role on Galavant, as well as a voice role in The Hive.

Keep in mind that there are plenty of other faces in House of the Dragon, but these are the main cast members that I’m sure you’re going to be watching for ages on end, and I know I can’t wait to see what they do with this new HBO series, and what they accomplish in the future.