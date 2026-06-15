Milly Alcock Knows Which DC Character She Wants To Punch In The Face (And I'm Ready To Watch)

Comic book projects continue to be everywhere, and over at DC we're still early into co-CEO James Gunn's new shared universe. The first slate of projects is called Gods and Monsters, and fans are looking forward to upcoming DC movies like Supergirl. Milly Alcock will take center stage as the title character, and she already knows which character she'd like to punch in the face in her next movie.

Following Alcock's cameo in Superman, she'll be the protagonist of Craig Gillespie's Supergirl. Fans are eager to see her cosmic journey with Krypto, and in a clip from ComicBook's Instagram the 26 year-old actress was asked what DC character she'd like to punch as Kara Zor-El. She responded quickly with:

Lex Luthor. It's because Nicholas Hoult is so nice. But he's kind of punchable.

Honestly, this is a solid choice. While we saw Kara's cousin and her dog bring the pain and rough Lex around in Superman, Alcock's character hasn't had the chance yet. And since he's the DCU's biggest villain so far and Nicholas Hoult is so nice, the House of the Dragon star is ready to punch him square in the face in a future DC project. I hope James Gunn is listening!

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Narratively, it would make sense for Kara to throw a punch at Lex. After all, he kidnapped her dog Krypto and put him in a pocket universe. That dog her best friend, so she's likely got beef with the Superman villain.

Of course, the dynamic between Lex and the heroes of the DCU are expected to change in the sequel Man of Tomorrow. James Gunn has already teased that the movie will see Lex and Superman will have to unite against a common enemy. Namely, Brainiac. So maybe that'll make Hoult's bald villain less punchable. Maybe.

(Image credit: DC)

It's currently unclear when Kara Zor-El will pop up in the DCU after her starring role in Supergirl. While she's expected to be a major presence in the shared universe as a whole, James Gunn has been keeping his cards close to the chest. Will she actually stay on Earth and defend it with her cousin, or will she continue exploring other planets and self-medicating with booze? Only time will tell, but I'm hoping she gets a crossover with Lex Luthor soon.

Supergirl will hit theaters on June 26th as part of the 2026 movie release list. For now, fans can re-watch her Superman cameo on HBO Max while patiently waiting for the new blockbuster to arrive.