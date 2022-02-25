One Thing Hamilton’s Nik Walker Is Super Psyched About The Show Fixing During The Pandemic

There are hit Broadway musicals, and then there’s Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton. The hip hop take on America’s founding has become a global sensation , and was shared with even more people thanks to the filmed performance on Disney+. Hamilton is still running on the Great White Way, and current cast member Nik Walker is super psyched about the show fixing one thing during the pandemic.

The theater industry was hit hard as a result of COVID, with theaters closed for months leaving countless cast and crew members jobless. But Hamilton is back on Broadway, but with some small changes. This includes some of the set and props, as actor Nik Walker noticed when rehearsing an iconic moment in the song “The Room Where It Happens.” As he shared on social media,

yall, i dont know what magic the @HamiltonMusical props team worked over the pandemic... but the "room" table/table cloth is now *knocks on wood* sturdy and non-slippery as HELL.my baby ankles are so so so thankful. pic.twitter.com/cjVMfpXskkFebruary 24, 2022

Click, boom. While Hamilton opened on Broadway back in 2015, it looks like the stage musical is still innovating. Because according to Nik Walker, it’s now much safer to do Burr’s GIF-worthy jump on the table during “The Room Where It Happens.” Now I’ve got that iconic track from Act 2 of Hamilton in my head for the foreseeable future.

The above post comes to us from Nik Walker’s personal Twitter account, and helps to show what it’s really like to be in the cast of Hamilton. While they make it look easy on set, there's a ton of moving pieces (including a rotating set) for the performers to be aware of. And for Aaaron Burr, that also includes one specific stunt.

Nik Walker is returning to the Broadway cast of Hamilton as Aaron Burr after being away from the show for a few years. He played various members of the ensemble previously including Hercules Mulligan and George Washington. But that run ended back in 2017, making room for Walker to star in other shows like Ain’t Too Proud.

Hamilton continues to be a Broadway blockbuster now that it’s reopened, seemingly buoyed by the filmed version on Disney+. While some naysayers worried that this would detract audiences from shelling out for tickets, the Broadway show keeps on selling at high prices. Lin-Manuel Miranda himself was proud to make the show accessible for those who might not be able to afford tickets/travel.

As previously mentioned, the original cast of Hamilton debuted the show on Broadway back in 2015. The show proved a star-making moment for many members of the talented ensemble, with actors like Anthony Ramos, Daveed Diggs, Leslie Odom Jr., and Renee Elise Goldsberry going on to a variety of TV and film projects. And now their performances are immortalized forever thanks to the Hamilton movie.