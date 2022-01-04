Daveed Diggs: What To Watch If You Like The Hamilton Actor

Starting off his career in big-time musicals and moving on into blockbusters and popular TV shows, Daveed Diggs has truly become such a shining light in Hollywood, not only as an actor but as a producer, a singer, and more.

From his time in Hamilton to his own TV series to his voice roles, Daveed Diggs has taken over and popped up in more things than you may have seen. If you’re looking for some of his best work, be sure to check out some of these picks, as these are the best Daveed Diggs movies and TV shows that you can stream (or rent) right now.

Hamilton (Disney+)

Are you going to throw away your shot? Dive into the world of Hamilton, a high-stakes musical adventure mixed in with some awesome choreography and songs all about the life of Alexander Hamilton, one of the founding fathers of America, all created by Lin-Manuel Miranda .

Hamilton is truly a work of art, as someone who loves musicals , and Daveed Diggs is a part of that. Playing Thomas Jefferson in the original Hamilton cast opened so many doors for Diggs, as it showed just how much talent this man had not only musically-wise but with his acting ability. I swear, I could sing “What’d I Miss?” for hours on end. The musical itself is so much fun, with a catchy soundtrack you’ll never be able to get out of your head. And soon enough after your millionth viewing, you’ll be up and dancing just as much as everyone else.

Stream Hamilton on Disney+.

Velvet Buzzsaw (Netflix)

Velvet Buzzsaw is a satirical horror movie that not only has the scares, but the laughs as well. In this fun film, Velvet Buzzsaw shows what the art world does when there are paintings left unclaimed from a dead body after they are discovered. But as you would predict, these paintings aren’t exactly normal - and because of that, these collectors begin to see what happens when greed takes over.

This horror film is honestly so underrated and I wish it got more hype than it did. Daveed Diggs stars as Damrish, an up and coming artist who gets tangled up in all of the madness, and honestly, people should put Diggs in more thrillers! He was so good in this and, with it mixed in with some comedy, it really shines a light on his acting ability. Plus, the rest of the cast is a lot of fun as well.

Stream Velvet Buzzsaw on Netflix.

The Get-Down (Netflix)

Get transported back to the '70s and '80s with this awesome Netflix original show that was cancelled far too soon. The Get-Down bounces back and forth between the 1990s and the past, telling the story of Ezekiel, a young Black man living in the Bronx who wants to make a name for himself and create music. This is his story, from the beginning to where he is now, and how he got there.

The Get-Down is so good, and was honestly such a great place for Daveed Diggs to show his talent. Diggs actually portrayed the adult Ezekiel in many of the flash forward scenes at his concerts, and it really showed off his rapping skills in each of his moments. The show itself is also just a trip too for those who love music and period pieces. You really do feel like you are back in the seventies and eighties with the way the music is, how the people speak, and the outfits they wear. It’s truly one of a kind.

Stream The Get-Down on Netflix.

Undone (Amazon Prime)

If you want to watch a brilliantly animated show for adults , check out Undone. This Amazon original series follows Alma, a young woman who has been down on her luck for some time after her father has passed, when suddenly, she gets into a car crash. Upon waking up, she discovers that she is able to somehow use time to her advantage - meaning she's able to time travel. How? She doesn’t know. But what she does know is that she’s going to use this strange ability she has been gifted to find out the truth behind what happened to her father.

Undone is a fantastic show. Daveed Diggs voices Tunde, Alma’s boss, and provides just that extra amount of fun voice work that he does to make his character the perfect addition to this already stellar production. However, the story of Undone is really what carries it. It’s provoking and enriching and keeps you hooked from episode one. It’s also just brilliantly animated. The animation almost feels lifelike, in a way.

Stream Undone on Amazon Prime.

Soul (Disney+)

Pixar has certainly been bringing in the stars for their films for so long, and Soul was not an exception to this case. In this Academy Award-winning movie, Soul follows Joe, a seemingly ordinary man with a dream to become a professional jazz musician and travel the world, but when it looks like he finally has his shot, his life is possibly cut short after an accident. Now, it’s up to him to try and make it back to his world so he can fulfill his life’s purpose.

Soul isn’t just a movie - it’s an experience . Every person, whether it be a child or an adult, needs to watch Soul at least once. Daveed Diggs has a great voice role in it - playing Joe’s neighbor frenemy for a little bit in the film, creating a fun interaction between the two only Diggs could really do, but the Soul cast in general is full of stars and the story is phenomenal. It shows that you really don’t need to have a purpose in life as long as you’re just living - and that’s the beauty of it all. Seriously, watch this movie if you haven’t.

Stream Soul on Disney+.

Black-ish (Hulu)

When you think of some of the most recent sitcoms that have really exploded in popularity, I bet black-ish is one of them that pops up. In this popular TV show, black-ish follows an upper-class family of African Americans, living their lives day to day and learning to move on past issues that arise, whether that be personal, social, or more. But through and through, they’re a family.

Daveed Diggs played Johan Johnson, who was the younger brother of Rainbow Johnson, one of the main characters, appearing for several episodes, and some of his interactions not only with his sister but everyone else are some of the best. Diggs just has this great comedic timing that makes me want to watch him in shows like this and he does such a great job. black-ish itself is worth the hype just to watch the whole series. With two spinoffs, you can see that it was super good, so give it a shot if you haven’t already.

Stream Black-ish on Hulu.

Central Park (Apple TV+)

Daveed Diggs has that awesome voice, which means he is literally the perfect choice for a show like Central Park. In this Apple TV+ original series , Central Park is centered around the legendary park of the same name, and how a group of people are trying to come together to save it from investors who are trying to take away its greenery and replace it with shopping stores and other investments.

I know that the premise might not sound like anything crazy interesting on its own, but trust me, Central Park is such a fantastic series. Daveed Diggs plays Helen, an older woman who has dreams of being rich and honestly, his voice is perfect for this and he has some of the funniest one-liners. The music in this is also so damn catchy. I can’t tell you how often I have found myself humming along to it and wishing I was in the animation. It’s so good. It hails from the creators of Bob’s Burgers , so you know it’ll be good.

Stream Central Park on Apple TV+.

Snowpiercer (HBO Max)

If you want a seriously cool post-apocalyptic series, watch Snowpiercer. This series based off the movie of the same name follows the remaining members of humanity when a huge, globally massive ice age blew through Earth. Now, they ride around the planet in a seemingly never-ending train so they aren’t killed by the temperatures that are outside.

Y'all, Snowpiercer is so good. Daveed Diggs stars in this TNT series alongside Jennifer Connelly and oh my God, I don’t think I’ve been this entertained by television since The Witcher came out on Netflix. As someone who really adores this type of TV, they knock it out of the park, mainly with the two leads, as they have such compelling chemistry and amazing moments that it makes you want to keep watching. With a Season 3 already ordered and on the way, watch Snowpiercer as soon as possible, as you won’t want to miss this.

Stream Snowpiercer on HBO Max.

Blindspotting (Amazon Rental)

If you’re looking for a more serious piece that Daveed Diggs stars in, check out Blindspotting. In this drama movie, an African-American man who is trying to get through the rest of his probation ends up becoming a witness in a murder, watching someone else get shot. As the scene he witnessed starts to weigh in on his mind, he starts to re-examine his life - including his friendships.

Don’t get me wrong, Blindspotting isn’t all drama. There are moments of comedy that really only Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal could pull off that make this movie feel a little lighter. However, Blindspotting is an excellent movie that discusses not only the implications of race relations in the workforce but in everyday life. The movie actually ended up getting a spinoff on Starz which is also really good, and you should definitely check out, even if Daveed Diggs doesn't star in that one. However, he does produce it.

Rent Blindspotting on Amazon.

Wonder (Amazon Rental)

Last but not least, we have Wonder. If you want a heartwarming story that’ll probably make you cry, this is the one. Born with facial deformities and home-schooled for some time, Wonder is all about August, a young boy with big dreams who wishes to see the world. But first, he has to tackle the biggest challenge yet - actually going to public school, specifically, the fifth grade, for the first time ever.

Wonder is one of those movies where I know that if I need something to make me happy, I’m going to watch it. Daveed Diggs plays Mr. Browne, one of the many teachers at the school that is trying to make sure that Auggie (August) is treated correctly, and he’s absolutely wonderful in this movie, especially his interactions with Jacob Tremblay’s character, Auggie. Truly, this film is one of a kind and deserves the love it has gotten, and if you haven’t seen it, check it out now.

Rent Wonder on Amazon.