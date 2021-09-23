Vin Diesel And His Daughter Sang Hamilton’s ‘Dear Theodosia’ And I Can’t Stop Listening

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Actor Vin Diesel has had a long career on the big screen, often kicking ass and taking names in the process. He continues to lead the cast of the Fast and Furious franchise, but Diesel has also recently been putting his spin on some music. Now he’s shared himself and his daughter covering Hamilton’s “Dear Theodosia” and I can’t stop listening.

There are hit Broadway musicals, and then there’s Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton. The global sensation has many of us singing the beloved songs, and Vin Diesel is no exception. He shared a recording of himself and his daughter singing the duet “Dear Theodosia” and you can check it out below.

I’m not crying, you’re crying. The Fast and Furious movies are all about family, and Vin Diesel definitely seems to practice that off-camera. That includes staying close with Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow, as well as singing with his own daughter. Let’s get this guy on the next Hamilton mixtape.

The cover of Vin Diesel singing Hamilton’s music comes from his personal Instagram account. Rather than he and his daughter taking on the role of either Alexander or Burr, they alternate vocals with each other. Could Diesel be preparing for a musical number in Fast and Furious 10? We should be so lucky.

While some folks out there might be shocked to hear Vin Diesel belting out showtunes, he did musicals as a young person like the rest of us. What’s more, Diesel recently put out some original music, and it’s pretty catchy. Although it’s a special treat to hear Dom Toretto take on Alexander Hamilton. As a reminder, you can watch Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr. sing “Dear Theodosia” below,

Despite the Hamilton filmed production arriving straight to homes last summer, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s award winning musical continues to pierce pop culture. Hamilton recently won an Emmy, beating out Bo Burnham’s Inside in the pre-recorded special category. We’ll just have to wait and see if Vin Diesel treats us to any more covers. Miranda is also making his directorial debut with the movie musical Tick, Tick... Boom!, written by RENT songwriter Jonathan Larson. Smart money says Diesel might enjoy those songs too, as there are some A+ choices for future duets.

Vin Diesel has a number of highly anticipated projects coming down the line including Avatar 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Fast and Furious 10. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.