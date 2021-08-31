Renée Elise Goldsberry Recalls Filming The Disney+ Hamilton Special And What It’s Like To Be Known For That Role

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

For a lot of musical fans, Hamilton has a special place in their hearts. However, for those who had the pleasure and honor to work on the Broadway play-turned-Disney+ wonder, apparently the feeling is almost indescribable. Star Renée Elise Goldsberry tried though, as she recalled filming the Disney+ special of Hamilton and explains what it is like being known for a role in such a masterpiece of a play.

Renée Elise Goldsberry played Angelica in the Broadway musical Hamilton, and she held the role from the play's beginnings back in 2015. Goldsberry stepped away from the role the next year in September of 2016 and, in an interview with The AV Club, she explained how it was an emotional goodbye. This is how she put it, exactly:

It was a two-show day, and I remember there were a lot of happy tears for me back then. I had to explain to this cast that this is how I usually say goodbye.

It makes complete sense that tears would accompany Renée Elise Goldsberry's farewell from the Broadway play. The actress would have spent a massive amount of time both on stage and off with her Hamilton co stars in the year she was with the play. Spending that amount of time with people and working both well and closely together makes it feel like a piece is missing when things change, even if that change leads to good things.

Although she had appeared in a number of TV series before playing Angelica on Broadway, Hamilton was overwhelming Renée Elise Goldsberry’s claim to fame, and she is still arguably best known for that role, especially since the release of the Hamilton special for Disney+ in summer 2020, making the play readily available to the world. In the same interview, Goldberry stated she has no qualms with being known for the Broadway play and even calling it a blessing, saying:

It’s a blessing to be remembered for that role, honestly. Art has a way of doing that. It can be more than trendy, especially this particular piece. You keep discovering new reasons why it's relevant and new reasons to love it.

Renée Elise Goldsberry may be strongly known for Hamilton, but that just may change in the near future. The actress is set to join the MCU in one of Disney+’s series for Marvel’s Phase 4. She will appear in She Hulk as a character named Amelia. It's unclear how many episodes she'll star in, but since we know that even minor characters can make a major impact in the MCU, it makes sense to look out for Amelia in other areas of the MCU. It's also worth noting that Goldsberry has a pretty substantial voice role in the Fast & Furious animated series - which makes her not only a Hamilton star, but plants her in two huge franchises.

