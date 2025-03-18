One Thing Scarlett Johansson Admits Is ‘Unfortunate’ About Being A Celebrity (At Least For Her) I Never Would Have Guessed

News
By published

A surprisingly refreshing answer.

Scarlett Johansson in Fly Me To The Moon
(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

We all know acting is a dream gig for many, and being a celebrity can lead to incredible opportunities. However, all this also comes with some niche and unfortunate downsides. From weird hours to filming far away from home, there are some obvious challenges actors face all the time. However, Scarlett Johansson revealed a specific "unfortunate" element of being a celebrity, and it's a downside I never would have guessed.

Notably, we’ll see the A-lister's name return multiple times over the course of the 2025 movie schedule with the release of Jurassic Park: Rebirth and her directorial debut, Eleanor the Great. As we wait for both films to be released, InStyle aptly opted to highlight Johansson for their March issue. While showcasing what was in her bag for a social media video, the actress revealed that a ponytail holder was her must-have. This led to her unfortunate qualm with the glam side of her career, as she stated:

I hate the feeling of having hair on my face…I would never wear my hair like this in real life because I cannot stand the feeling of hair on my face and neck…I’m going to put my hair in a ponytail, wash all of my makeup off, and then, that’s how, like I’ll go home and then just do minimal everything.

It’s initially surprising that any type of look, whether for an interview or on a film, seems to be Johansson’s Achilles' heel in Hollywood.

However, I understand where she’s coming from, between all the looks and obligations, I would also want to look as lowkey as possible after a day at work. Plus, this take does pair nicely with her off-the-clock fan boundaries that she’s continuallly been polite yet frank about.

The Black Widow star didn’t elaborate much past her initial point of always wanting to keep her hair out of her face and keep her looks simple. However, she did recognize that it was a bummer to feel this way due to her line of work. Then she noted that maybe it’s just a response to always being styled, saying:

I just hate the feeling of stuff on me, which is kind of an unfortunate thing because my job, I wear a lot of makeup and hair. Maybe it’s a reaction to that!

The reasoning of why minimalistic looks are something she actively prefers makes total sense. There’s certainly a freedom in not having to accessorize, dress up or do any sort of glam, and I imagine actors feel that at a high level since they have to be dressed up a lot of the time.

Of course, in Johannson's best films, we've seen her transform and switch up her looks -- just take a look at how Black Widow evolved by watching the Marvel movies in order with a Disney+ subscription and you'll see what I mean. However, when it comes to her own life, she prefers to keep things simple and low-key, which makes perfect sense.

Overall, while I was surprised, I totally understand why Scarlett Johansson finds this part of her job unfortunate. Thankfully, it seems like she’s found a fine rhythm to keep the ‘unfortunate thing’ about her career at bay after her many years in the biz.

Maggie Sheck
Contributing Writer

