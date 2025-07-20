Scarlett Johansson Found A Fancy Way To Help Her Jurassic World Rebirth Co-Stars Relax Amid Filming, And I’m Feeling FOMO

Jurassic World Rebirth has hit the box office in stride and, as its haul grows, the cast and crew have much to celebrate. Of course, that’s a testament to the hard work they put in while crafting the film. It goes without saying that it takes a lot to bring together the ingredients to make a Jurassic film. However, it would seem that everyone also had some time to relax amid the shoot as well. That downtime came courtesy of lead actress Scarlett Johansson, who treated her colleagues to a very fancy outing, which is making me feel FOMO.

Everyone needs a break once in a while, and that includes the cast and crew of one of the biggest films on the 2025 movie schedule. Scarlett Johansson seemed to be aware of that very fact, considering the story that one of her co-stars recently shared. Rising actress Audrina Miranda, who plays the wide-eyed Isabella Delgado in Rebirth, spoke to Page Six about Johansson’s generosity. The 12-year-old actress revealed that the Oscar nominee arranged for the cast to spend a day enjoying themselves on the water:

Scarlett rented out a yacht one day, so we were all able to hang out there.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Imagine soaking up rays with the likes of Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Bailey on a sweet yacht. Yeah, if I think too hard about it, I might become a bit envious of the whole situation. That almost sounds like a dream day for a fan. Still, I love that Johansson arranged that for her co-stars, as I’d imagine that could’ve served as some solid bonding time for the ensemble as they worked on the film in Malta and Thailand. This gesture also probably shouldn’t be too surprising, given Johansson's experience with long shoots.

For her part, Audrina Miranda had a blast and, as she explained she even earned herself $50, thanks to completing a challenge. Miranda explained that someone offered her that money to jump off the boat, and she explained during her interview, “it was worth it.” The child star also shared thoughts on the Black Widow star, and they’re so sweet:

[Scarlett is] so humble, and she’s just so down to earth, which is amazing.

Being a part of the Jurassic Park universe has been something of a dream for Scarlett Johansson. It was actually her longtime fandom that prompted producer Steven Spielberg to cast her in the role of mercenary Zora Bennett. Eventually, Johansson even had a full-circle moment with her brother at the Rebirth premiere. Considering her fandom, I think it’d be fair to assume that Johansson would’ve wanted to make the most of her time on set filming the flick.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Life, uh, finds a way on Peacock, as the Jurassic Park saga is available to stream on the service. A membership to the streamer costs as little as $7.99 a month. Fans can also pay more for Peacock Premium and enjoy ad-free streams as well as the option to download titles for watching offline later.

Whether the fan-favorite actress will get the chance to reprise her role as Zora at some point down the road remains to be seen. Thanks to Rebirth’s ending, the future of the Jurassic franchise seems bright, as there are plenty of storytelling options for the producers to choose from. So it’s very possible that Scarlett Johansson could reprise her role and, if that’s the case, here’s hoping she treats her castmates to another fun day on a yacht. (Meanwhile, I’d just have to live vicariously through them.)

Jurassic World Rebirth is still playing in theaters nationwide, so head over to a cinema and check it out. Also, stream the first six films in the dinosaur-centric franchise using a Peacock subscription.