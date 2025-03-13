Scarlett Johansson Has To Tell Fans No (Politely) All The Time. Why She Intentionally Sets Boundaries Despite Offending People

Everyone needs personal time, including celebs.

Scarlett Johansson looking skeptically at someone off screen in Jurassic World Rebirth near a large body of water.
(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Fans are the root of why Hollywood continues to be the machine it is, but fandoms has only become more intensified as decades pass. With paparazzi and tabloids losing stock to just about anyone with a cell phone camera, celebs are more accessible than ever. Which means stars like Scarlett Johansson have become more proactive about setting off-the-clock ground rules with admirers. The actress and singer revealed her reasoning for sticking by the respectful practice even when it leaves people put off by her.

ScarJo is preparing for two flicks to premiere on the 2025 movie scheduleThe Phoenician Scheme (out May 20) and the highly anticipated Jurassic World 4 (July 2) – as well as her directorial debut Eleanor the Great. She deservedly nabbed InStyle Magazine's March cover, and while speaking with the publication, the Black Widow star opened up about setting an important boundaries: she doesn't stop for fan photos while not working. She stated that though it may upset some folks, it doesn’t mean she’s not grateful, but just that she wants her personal time be hers. In her words:

It really offends a lot of people. It doesn't mean I'm not appreciative, of course, that people are fans, or happy to see me. But I always say to people, ‘I'm not working.’ [And that means] I don't want to be identified as being in this time and place with you. I'm doing my own thing.

The rule makes sense and has served Johansson well over the years. Even though she’s been successful for multiple decades in the biz, and has some stellar best movies to show for it, there’s still an air of mystery about her.

After learning this solid boundary was set long ago, I can appreciate the Lucy alum's mystique all the more. I think it’s a smart and safe move for anyone who has a rabid fandom, especially with the ever-changing terrain of public personas’ privacy.

That’s not even to mention what she does while she’s working! A blip of her schedule recently has included filming the wild dino franchise (the Jurassic World Rebirth trailer shares a shred of what she’s done with the film), the feature in SNL’s ‘24 joke swap, or Johansson's co-hosting stint on Today with Jenna and Friends, she’s put a lot of effort.

As any other employed, hardworking, busy person, everyone needs normal after work, including celebrities. Hopefully the public pronouncement will help slow down the frequent requests for Colin Jost's better half.

It’ll be interesting to watch Johansson as she gears up for her summer releases, along with the eventual premiere of Eleanor the Great. I’m sure the asks won’t stop but it’s nice to know the A-Lister is politely letting people know she’s taking the much needed time for herself even if it may come off as offensive.

