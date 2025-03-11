One Of Top Gun: Maverick's Writer Takes Credit For Pitching The Goose's Son Storyline To Tom Cruise, And I'm So Happy He Did

News
By
published

Now we know which of Top Gun: Maverick's writers created Rooster.

Miles Teller looks off to the side wearing full flight gear and aviators in Top Gun: Maverick.
(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The sequel to the blockbuster hit Top Gun was a movie that was literally decades in the making. Over the course of that time, many writers tried their hand at writing a movie that would become Top Gun 2. In the end, five different people have story and screenplay credits on Top Gun: Maverick, but now we know which one of them is responsible for creating the character of Goose’s son, as played by Miles Teller.

Peter Craig had been involved in Maverick's story from early on, and he received an Oscar nomination for the Top Gun: Maverick screenplay, alongside the four other men who received credits for the final script. Speaking with THR, Craig was very complimentary of what he says was a collaborative process as the team worked together to craft the final film. However, he takes credit for the film’s core, as he apparently pitched the idea of Goose’s son to Tom Cruise. Craig said…

That was an interesting process because all of us writers got to be friends. A lot of us talked and communicated the whole way through, and it had a consistent spine in Cruise and Joe [Kosinski] and [Christopher] McQuarrie. McQuarrie is listed as the last writer, but that’s really because he was the circulatory system for all of us. So there were interesting things everybody was taking from each other, and Goose’s son was my original pitch to Tom, which he loved. I can’t underestimate how involved Tom is and how much he understands audience expectations and knows exactly how long to linger on something and how fast to move on to the next thing.

While Top Gun: Maverick’s blockbuster status was thanks to its impressive practical flying sequences, the movie’s heart came from the character conflict between Tom Cruise’s Maverick and Miles Teller’s Rooster. It’s an emotional journey for both characters that carries the rest of the story.

Peter Craig may take credit for the idea, but he’s also giving full credit to both Tom Cruise and co-writer Christopher McQuarrie, who he indicates acted as as managers of a sort for the team. Because of strong leadership, the writing team was able to work together easily putting together a strong story. Not everybody who works on a script ends up getting their name in the credits, and Peter Craig mentions that others deserve at least some credit for helping make Top Gun: Mavertick the success that it was. Craig continued…

So there was a whole team of people that were all pulling in exactly the same direction, and that came from how good the leadership was from top to bottom. It was a piece of perfect machinery. Every cog fit into each other perfectly at exactly the right moment, and I think there’s a dozen people that are justified in taking some credit for it.

A lot of people may deserve some credit, but Peter Craig clearly deserves a lot of credit if Goose’s son was his idea. It’s a move that ties the two films together in a way that makes sense, and that probably creates a connection that will be valuable in whatever Top Gun 3 turns out to be.

Dirk Libbey
Dirk Libbey
Content Producer/Theme Park Beat

CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis.  Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies
Meghann Fahy as Violet in Drop.

First Reactions To Meghann Fahy’s Drop Praise The Thriller As A ‘Crowd-Pleasing Stunner’ Following Its SXSW Premiere
matthew mcconaughey during a southern living interview

It’s Been 6 Years Since Matthew McConaughey Starred In A Live-Action Movie. His New Western Just Nabbed A Standing Ovation

Vanna White on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

I Just Found Out How Many Days Of Work Vanna White Actually Puts In For Her $10 Million Salary, And Da-a-ang
See more latest
Most Popular
Vanna White on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.
I Just Found Out How Many Days Of Work Vanna White Actually Puts In For Her $10 Million Salary, And Da-a-ang
(L-R): Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) and Kirsten Mcduffie, ADA (Nikki M. James) sitting together in a bar looking forward.
I’m Still Sad About Daredevil’s Foggy, But Love Elden Henson Mentioning Kevin Feige While Joking About Why It Happened
Cujo in Cujo
Cujo Is Getting A Netflix Remake, And I'm Keeping Fingers Crossed For One Extremely Dark Change From The Original Stephen King Classic
Cam&#039;Ron and Katt Williams side by side photo
Cam’Ron Tells A Story About A Fart, A Fight, And A $30,000 Loss With Katt Williams That Has To Be Heard To Be Believed
chris pine and justice smith in dungeons &amp; dragons: honor among thieves
A Bunch Of Non-Originals Are Topping Netflix’s Top 10 List This Week, And I’m Super Happy To See Dungeons And Dragons Finally Getting Its Due
Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins in the WWE
Where Is WWE's Becky Lynch As WrestleMania 41 Approaches? Seth Rollins Update Has Me Thinking I Know When We'll See Her
Superman flying in the new trailer
James Gunn Shares Cryptic View Of Superman’s Villain, And I Need To Know More ASAP
Mallory and walking down apartment hallway in Beauty in Black Season 1
Tyler Perry Seemingly Confirms Beauty In Black Is Renewed For Season 2, And The Fans Can't Get Enough
June in The Handmaid&#039;s Tale
4 Upcoming Titles I Can't Wait To Watch With The Disney Plus Hulu $2.99 Bundle Sorting Me Out For The Next Four Months
Grant Ellis appears on The Bachelor Season 20 Women Tell All.
'I Think I Did The Job.' The Bachelor’s Grant Ellis Gets Real About Fantasy Suites, And I Totally Agree With His Approach