Top Gun: Maverick's Been A Phenom At The Box Office. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Thinks Marvel May Be The Reason Why

Top Gun: Maverick has been the blockbuster hit of the summer, and nobody seemed to see it coming. Maverick is breaking records worldwide and has garnered widespread critical acclaim. The success has led to discussion about the state of the movie business and the revival of theaters amid COVID as well as speculation about why audiences were so drawn to the film. Well, producer Jerry Bruckheimer has his own theory about why Tom Cruise's latest feature has become such a phenomenon, and, in his eyes, it may have to do with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The legendary producer shared his thoughts during an interview with Entertainment Weekly. While giving his explanation, he acknowledged just how popular Marvel and DC are among moviegoers but suggested that audiences may be pinning for something that relies more on practical effects. In his own words:

The audiences love the Marvel, they love the DC stuff. They're beautifully made by really talented people. Sometimes you want to see something that's real, and that's what Top Gun gave us… These aviators are out there protecting our country right now, flying around the world, and you're taking a ride with them. You're seeing what they do, you're seeing what their life is like, and the trials and tribulations that they have to go through. You're actually experiencing it with our actors.’

Jerry Bruckheimer is most likely referring to the increasing amount of CGI used in films from Marvel Studios and others, and that greatly differs from Top Gun: Maverick’s commitment to practical effects. The blockbuster hit used real fighter jets for many of the flight scenes, and Tom Cruise and co. went through intense flight training in order to perform many of the sequences. The action scenes were so intense and real, that Miles Teller admitted to throwing up due to the extreme g-force created during the plane stunts.

Possibly, as Jerry Bruckheimer theorizes, audiences may need a bit of a rest from CGI-heavy fare and were drawn to Top Gun: Maverick because of the more grounded approach it took. The use of practical effects was very reminiscent of the filmmaking styles of the past and could've even ignited a sense of nostalgia within audiences.

CGI-fatigue is a widely discussed topic amongst movie makers and fans these days. Marvel star Mark Ruffalo even commented on the heavy use of CGI and how it can be difficult on actors.

Top Gun: Maverick has certainly been a godsend in a number of ways. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic's effects on movie theaters around the country, the future of theatrical releases seemed to be grim, especially considering the rapid growth in streaming platforms. However, the long-awaited sequel certainly defied all odds, becoming an instant success that can’t seem to stop making money. Jerry Bruckheimer and co. are likely happy that Maverick can't stop making money at the box office, but I'm sure they're also just happy that a blockbuster with a classic vibe is making waves.

Only time will tell if other studios take notice of Top Gun: Maverick’s use of practical effects but, in the meantime, you can see the film in movie theaters across the country and worldwide. For more on other films releasing in theaters and streaming this year, you can check out our 2022 movie schedule.