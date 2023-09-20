Amid Oppenheimer’s Box Office Dominance, Denis Villeneuve And Paul Thomas Anderson Weigh In On What Its Success Means For The Film Industry
Check out what these great filmmakers have to say.
Ahead of the fall movie season set to bring audiences big horror movies and award-worthy films, we have to talk about how big of a surprise Oppenheimer was for the 2023 summer box office. In a major twist, Christopher Nolan’s three-hour biopic about the father of the atomic bomb has made over $900 million worldwide, becoming the third biggest hit of the year right now, behind Barbie and The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s billion dollar+ hauls. Its success is blowing away beloved filmmakers like Denis Villeneuve and Paul Thomas Anderson, and those two recently talked about it.
Given Oppenheimer's success, one would think the historical figure was a Marvel superhero or something. How incredible is it that a non-franchise film beat out Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Fast X, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Disney’s The Little Mermaid remake, and even bested Tom Cruise’s stunt-heavy Mission: Impossible film? It’s a rather wild turn of events, and Dune filmmaker Villeneuve recently shared these words after calling the movie “a masterpiece”:
Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer success really surprised Villeneuve, who told AP News he predicted it might be a hit, but never would have guessed all the wild stats the movie earned. For example, the movie is now the highest-grossing biopic of all time, along with being Nolan’s third highest-grossing movie yet, behind the two Dark Knight sequels. Villeneuve is gearing up for his sci-fi sequel to 2021’s Dune to be among the upcoming 2024 movies.
There Will Be Blood director Paul Thomas Anderson also weighed in on the monumental box office smash. In his words:
Anderson commented on the huge success of Oppenheimer, very much aided by IMAX and IMAX 70mm screenings, (which earned an extended run due to demand), as “nature’s way of healing.” With big Hollywood movies existing on streaming at home more than ever, Oppenheimer’s numbers certainly signal a huge demand for theatrical releases for original films that are shot on film and have a distinct vision like Nolan’s. It goes to show the streaming era doesn’t necessarily mean there’s not a bright future for filmmakers like Villeneuve and Anderson.
Will Nolan’s Oppenheimer perhaps inspire these filmmakers, and more like them, to bring their movies to original works to big screens? Time will tell how the biopic affects the film industry moving forward, but the success is a beacon of hope for dramas and director-driven films of which Villeneuve and Anderson are taking note.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
Most Popular
By Adam Holmes
By Erik Swann
By Erik Swann
By Megan Behnke
By Dirk Libbey
By Erik Swann
By Mike Reyes