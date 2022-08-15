Orphan: First Kill Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying About The Horror Prequel
It’s been 13 years since Isabelle Fuhrman first sent audiences spinning with that wild twist in Orphan, so it’s no wonder we were all surprised to hear that the actress would be reprising the role in the prequel, Orphan: First Kill. Curiosity over how they’re going to pull that off, on top of Orphan: First Kill’s fiery first trailer, has really built up some excitement for this follow-up to the cult classic 2009 movie. And if more information is what you need, we are here to provide, as critics have screened the movie and their reviews are in.
Orphan: First Kill takes place before the events of the original movie, obviously, after Esther (Isabelle Fuhrman) breaks out of an Estonian asylum, steals the identity of a young girl, and is adopted by Tricia (Julia Stiles) and Allen (Rossif Sutherland). It’s safe to say they have no idea what they’re in for, but let’s let the critics tell us what we the viewers can expect, starting with the CinemaBlend review of Orphan: First Kill. Eric Eisenberg rates the film 2.5 stars out of 5, saying the prequel takes too long to get past repetition of the first movie, but still delivers another huge twist. He says:
Lena Wilson of The Wrap enjoys the way this prequel leans into the campy aspect of the original’s tone. It’s impossible to take such an absurd story seriously, and Orphan: First Kill plays that perfectly. This one is begging to be viewed in a rowdy theater or with a group at a sleepover, the critic says:
Vanessa Maki of The Mary Sue agrees with the above assessment, calling Orphan: First Kill a “campy, bloody delight.” While viewers may wonder if knowing the original movie’s twist ending will ruin the fun, this critic says not to worry, because it finds ways to keep the story fresh:
Jared Mobarak of The Film Stage, however, gives the film a dismal D+, and while acknowledging the efforts of the director for the hoops he jumped through to make Isabelle Fuhrman still look like a child, the effort was distracting in this “inconsequential, wonky” prequel. From the review:
Matt Donato of IGN rates the movie a “Good” 7 out of 10, saying the prequel justifies its existence by defying the expectations of what rules prequels must follow. The critic says:
If you’ve got the urge to dive into a new Orphan story 13 years later, you can do so starting on Friday, August 19. Orphan: First Kill is being simultaneously released in select theaters, on VOD and streaming to Paramount+ subscribers. Also be sure to check out our 2022 Movie Release Schedule to see what other films are coming to theaters soon.
