Sophie Turner Just Dropped Pics From Her New Horror Movie In Her Underwear And Covered In Blood

Sophie Turner isn’t holding anything back when it comes to hyping up her latest 2025 movie release . The former Game of Thrones cast member took to social media this week to share behind-the-scenes shots from the set of her new horror movie Trust, and the images immediately caught the attention of fans, including me.

Turner marked her latest post GoT project ’s release by posting a carousel of behind-the-scenes shots on her official Instagram. In one standout image, she poses in her trailer mirror wearing only underwear, covered in stage blood, and smiling after what was clearly an intense day on set.

The post racked up more than 100,000 likes over the weekend, with the Dark Phoenix actress’s fans flooding the comments to cheer on her new venture into full-throttle horror. Paramount Movies even jumped into the comments to share their excitement, writing:

At the center of Trust is Lauren Lane (Turner), a child-star-turned-TV-sweetheart whose squeaky-clean image shatters after a hacker leaks her private photographs, including a positive pregnancy test. With her reputation under siege and her career hanging in the balance, Lauren flees to a remote cabin up the California coast with her dog, Georgie. But her attempt at refuge only opens the door to more horrors as her Airbnb manager spies on her through hidden cameras, burglars plot to rob her, and a hitman, hired by her powerful TV “father,” Peter (Billy Campbell), is dispatched to silence her after she refuses an abortion.

The Joan star’s post is pure hype, and I'm excited to check the flick out, but early critical reception to Trust suggests the flick may not live up to its grisly promise. According to reports, the movie—released on August 22—has stumbled out of the gate with a bleak 40% score on Rotten Tomatoes , struggling to win over critics or generate a ton of audience momentum in its opening weekend. Nearly everyone agrees Turner’s performance is committed, but most critics have argued that her work is swallowed by a story that feels messy and unfocused.

On paper, it’s the kind of paranoid, claustrophobic thriller that could channel real anxieties about celebrity, privacy, and exploitation. But according to critics, director Carlson Young and writer Gigi Levangie couldn’t settle on what story they wanted to tell. At times, the movie veers into survival horror; at others, it flirts with dark comedy, side quests involving animal rescuers, and plotlines that feel torn from three different drafts. The result, one reviewer noted, is like watching “three movies at once.”

Despite the uneven writing, The Staricase performer is clearly giving everything she’s got. Critics have praised her raw intensity, noting that she grounds the film even when the narrative spins away from her character. The decision to cast her as a former child star navigating scandal is a pointed one, echoing her own experience of growing up on Game of Thrones (streaming with an HBO Max subscription ) from age 14 to 23.

