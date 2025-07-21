I'm Glad The Emmys Gave The Boys' Stunts Some Love, And This Sweet Post From Erin Moriarty Ahead Of The Show's Ending Has Me In My Feels

As The Boys’ fifth and final season is slowly becoming a more detailed blob on the horizon, the superpowered satire earned some well-deserved recognition from Emmy voters for hopefully not the last time. Nominations for the 2025 Emmy Awards were announced, with the raunchy superhero drama getting nods in four categories, including the Outstanding Stunt Performance and Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama categories. After the show's stunt mastermind hyped up his team of performers who were nominated, star Erin Moriarty had some sweet words to share.

For their performances in Season 4’s penultimate episode, “The Insider,” Jennifer Murray, River Godland, Alec Back, and Moses Nyarko were recognized, while supervising stunt coordinator John Koyama earned a solo nod in the other applicable category. Koyama took to Instagram to shout out the incredible stunt team, while looking back at the show’s incredible and talented crew and cast. Check out his message below:

Congrats to the Stunt Team (Flat Iron Sequence). I am proud and honored to work with you all. You gave 100 all season and remained humble, hungry and professional all the way. @jen.murrayyy @river.dsa @stuntmanmo @alec_back shined in front of the camera in this sequence and @kiraleehayashi @ocs_leonard #CamAmbridge #Matt Rugetti were the unsung heroes and worked their magic behind the camera. Special shout out to the cast who always bring their A game and make us look good… Much Love and Respect to you all. 🙏🏽👊🏽🖕🏽❤️💯

Amidst appreciative replies from his squad in the comment section, Starlight portrayer Erin Moriarty chimed in with this sweet message that really cements the that the show itself

Love you forever and ever koy

The Boys has been nominated for Outstanding Stunt Coordination twice, including this year and winning in 2023, this is the first time that the show has been nominated for Outstanding Stunt Performance since the category’s introduction in 2021. It’s certainly bittersweet, especially knowing that filming for The Boys has ended, so I’m sure that everyone on the cast and crew is extra emotional. That and the fact that this will be the second-to-last time The Boys will be eligible for the Emmys.

Emmy nominations come just weeks after The Boys wrapped production on the flagship's final arc, and Moriarty posted a tear-filled message about the show ending at the time. It’s hard to tell what will be in store aside from Soldier Boy’s return and the much-anticipated Supernatural reunion, but it’s likely to be as action-filled and intense as ever, and the stunts are bound to be out of this world and Emmy-worthy once again.

It's hard to believe that The Boys is ending soon, but there will be a lot to look forward to, and not just because of the stunt performances that will more than likely prove that Jennifer Murray, River Godland, Alec Back, and Moses Nyarko, along with the rest of the stunt team, deserve to be nominated. I can only imagine the kind of action that is in store for Season 5, and I’m excited for what’s to come. If it’s anything like the action in Season 4, then fans will be in for quite a ride.

The Boys is up against some stiff competition at the Emmys this year, so it’s unknown if the show will take home any, including in Stunt Performance and Stunt Coordination. But fans will have to tune in on CBS on Sunday, September 14 at 8 p.m. ET to see who wins. In the meantime, all four seasons of The Boys are streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription.