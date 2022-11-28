Our Favorite Cyber Monday Deals Under $50

Black Friday may have passed, but the savings are still going strong. If you really want the scoop on the best Cyber Monday deals this year, the following are our picks for the coolest items that movie and TV fans would love -- all of which go for less than $50.

Streaming Devices

(opens in new tab) Roku Streaming Stick 4K: $49.99 $24.98 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 50% - Have all your favorite streaming services conveniently at your finger tips at a fantastic price with this Roku 4K streaming stick that plugs right into your TV's HDMI port.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max with 2-Year Protection Plan: $61.98 $38.98 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

Who does not want to make sure the device they use for streaming is safe? Add some piece of mind for a discounted price with this Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max with a 2-year protection plan included.

Blu-rays and DVDs

(opens in new tab) The Godfather Trilogy 4K UHD Set: $90.99 $41.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save more than 50% - With the price cut in half and then some, anyone looking to upgrade their movie collection to 4K UHD cannot refuse this offer on one of the most acclaimed movie franchises ever.

(opens in new tab) Back to the Future Trilogy on 4K/Blu-ray/Digital: $49.99 #39.99 on Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Take a journey back in time by reliving some of the greatest time travel movies (opens in new tab) with this box set that includes a bonus disc loaded with special features.

(opens in new tab) Batman and Superman 9-Film Blu-ray Set: $79.99 $34.99 on Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save more than 50% - Fans of the Dark Knight and the Man of Steel can have the best both worlds with this Blu-ray set including all Superman movies (opens in new tab) starring Christopher Reeve (plus 2006's Superman Returns) and the live-action Batman movies (opens in new tab) from the Tim Burton and Joel Schumacher eras.

Clothing And Accessories

(opens in new tab) Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Zip Jacket for Adults: $69.99 $48.99 on ShopDisney (opens in new tab)

Show your love for Black Panther and keep the spirit of Wakanda alive with this beautiful jacket inspired by two of the best Marvel movies (opens in new tab) yet.

(opens in new tab) Urban Decay x Marvel Studios' She-Hulk Eyeshadow Palette: $45.00 $22.50 on Urban Decay (opens in new tab)

Save 50% - One of the most talked about Marvel TV shows (opens in new tab) as of late was She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. And Urban Decay released this exclusive eyeshadow palette that Jennifer Walters would surely defend, especially at this discounted price.

(opens in new tab) National Geographic Tote Bag: $39.99 $29.99 on ShopDisney (opens in new tab)

Take the natural wonders often seen on National Geographic wherever you go (and your personal belongings within it) with this beautifully designed, spacious tote carrier.

(opens in new tab) Batman "Justice" Hoodie: $44.90 - $46.90 $31.43 - $32.83 on Hot Topic (opens in new tab)

Save 30% - Show the world that you support Batman's personal brand of "justice" with this uniquely designed hoodie.

(opens in new tab) Star Wars The Mandalorian Grogu Adult Hoodie: $59.99 $41.99 on ShopDisney (opens in new tab)

The cutest character in the Galaxy (or the Star Wars franchise (opens in new tab), at least) inspired this comfortable, zip-up hoodie with a small illustration of Grogu (a.k.a. Baby Yoda (opens in new tab)) on the front corner and the phrase "Choose your path" written ten times on the back.

Home and Collectibles

(opens in new tab) Harry Potter Funko Pop! 2022 Advent Calendar: $57.99 on $42.99 on Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Count down the days until Christmas with your favorite characters from the Harry Potter movies (opens in new tab) (in vinyl figurine form) with this special advent calendar from Funko Pop!

(opens in new tab) Star Wars Life Day 2022 Holiday Ornament: $24.99 $16.00 on ShopDisney (opens in new tab)

As anyone familiar with the Star Wars Holiday Special may recall, the Galaxy does not celebrate any Earthly holidays, but does celebrate Life Day (opens in new tab), which you can add to your own traditions with this light-up tree ornament.

(opens in new tab) Harry Potter Golden Snitch Clock: $49.00 $39.00 on Pottery Barn (opens in new tab)

Keeping track of time never looked so fun than with this replica of the prized Golden Snitch -- used in Quidditch (opens in new tab) in the Harry Potter movies -- that is also a keepsake clock.

(opens in new tab) Horror Movie Character Stirring Spoons: $18.59 $14.87 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

Horror fans cannot get enough spookiness in their life, which makes this set of five stirring spoons bearing some of the greatest horror movie villains (opens in new tab) (including Jason Voorhees, Michael Myers, and more) a must.