Paddington 3 Is Officially Happening, What We Know

How does a movie like Paddington 2 not have a sequel yet? Almost universally beloved, and once the holder of a mythic perfect Rotten Tomatoes score , the follow-up to the 2018 sequel hasn’t seen much movement in recent years. While we shouldn’t expect to see this film on the roster of 2023 movie releases , there is some promising news that continues to make its way to the internet on the film we’ve been calling Paddington 3.

The good news is the threequel has finally and officially been announced, with a few sweet new details. So crack open a jar of marmalade and get reading.

Paddington 3 Will Start To Shoot This Summer

(Image credit: StudioCanal)

The announcement that kicked off the happy news came from Twitter , as production company StudioCanal shared that July 24th is the start date for Paddington 3. With calls for triple marmalade sandwiches included with this joyous news, it’s enough to wonder if Florence Pugh’s online friendship with Paddington will yield some sort of culinary celebration. But for now, at least we have a start date, and a title!

The Next Paddington Movie Has A Title

(Image credit: StudioCanal)

As you can see in the announcement tweet above, Paddington in Peru is the name for the third film in the series. While plot details are sparse at the moment, one can assume that in this latest chapter, Paddington will return to his ancestral homeland of darkest Peru. Perhaps the young bear is visiting his Aunt Lucy, after her trip to London in Paddington 2? More on this as the film develops.

A Mix Of Fresh And Returning Talent Are Writing/Directing Paddington In Peru

(Image credit: StudioCanal)

The first two Paddington films were co-written and directed by Paul King, who sadly declined helming Paddington 3 . King is still involved in this outing though, as Deadline confirms he shares story credit with co-writers Simon Farnaby and Mark Burton. The screenwriting team will consist of Burton, as well as writers Jon Foster and James Lamont.

Making his feature directing debut as Paddington in Peru’s director is Dougal Wilson. Hailing from a background of music videos and commercials, Wilson will be cutting his long-form narrative teeth with this beloved franchise. Paul King fans won’t have to wait too much longer to see his skills in action again, as he’s directing Warner Bros’ Wonka prequel , which is set to hit theaters this December.

Paddington In Peru’s Cast Is Currently A Mystery

(Image credit: StudioCanal UK/TWC)

Unfortunately, no cast members have been confirmed for Paddington in Peru. While the movie has been in the works since 2021, it appears that not even the central voice talent of Ben Whishaw has been locked in. In fact, a recent interview between Whishaw and Collider had the actor uncertain this next chapter was even happening.

Now that we have a production start date, these sorts of announcements should be expected to come in the near future; and hopefully Ben Whishaw’s loyalty to Paul King doesn’t prevent him from rejoining the likes of Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, and Imelda Staunton. That is, if they decide to reunite for Paddington 3.

It’s still early days for author Michael Bond’s uplifting ursine and his third helping of joy and adventure. So be sure to keep your eyes peeled on this guide for further updates on all things Paddington in Peru!