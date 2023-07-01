Paddington 3: An Updated Cast List For The Threequel, Including Antonio Banderas And Rachel Zegler

It’s been a while since we’ve caught up with our friend Paddington Bear and the human family that’s been looking after him. 2017’s Paddington 2 is the last time that this young Peruvian joy-maker was seen on the big screen, and now with production moving forward on Paddington 3, also known as Paddington in Peru, it shouldn’t be long before the next adventure begins.

With this new story comes a reunion with a lot of the existing talent in the Paddington cast, as well as the opportunity for new players like Antonio Banderas and Rachel Zegler to take their places on the board. As what we know so far about Paddington 3 has Paddington and the Brown family venturing to Peru to visit Aunt Lucy, we also know some of the new characters and actors that will be taking part in this new romp.

There’s even a major recasting of one of the Brown family members, which marks a bittersweet torch passing between actors. So let’s not delay any further, shall we? Here’s the cast list for Paddington in Peru as it currently stands.

(Image credit: Warner Bros and Studio Canal/Danjaq, LLC and MGM)

Ben Whishaw

If the original casting for 2014’s Paddington had stuck, we’d have heard actor Colin Firth voicing this young ursine with a big heart. But fate had other ideas, as Firth parted ways with the production, leading to Ben Whishaw’s initial casting as Paddington in the first film. The rest, as usual, can be considered delicious history.

Through two previous installments, Whishaw’s beautiful voice has given life to Michael Bond’s whimsical creation. Always ready to help those in need, with a keen eye on supporting his family, the little traveler from Peru has foiled crimes and always kept in contact with his Aunt Lucy.

Aunt Lucy has been in the Home for Retired Bears since Paddington, and the titular ray of sunshine saw her come to visit at the end of Paddington 2. Now with the onus on him to make a trip, Paddington will be venturing back into darkest Peru after some time. This means he’ll need some assistance to make such a trek.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Antonio Banderas

Our first new player in Paddington 3 is the legendarily suave Antonio Banderas. Per the mega announcement from Variety that shared the knowledge of the first new castings, the Mask of Zorro actor will be playing a role that seems to be written just for him.

Banderas’ character is apparently named Hunter Cabot, who, according to the report previously mentioned, is “a dashing and intrepid riverboat captain who offers to help the Brown family on their Peruvian adventure.” If that doesn’t sound like the sort of explorer type that Paddington’s Aunt Lucy has met in the past, then I don’t know what is. What's even better is the fact that Hunter won’t be alone in offering aid.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Rachel Zegler

Fresh off of her role in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and with The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes ahead of her, up-and-comer Rachel Zegler is also a part of Paddington in Peru.

While her spot in the story isn’t as fleshed out just yet, Zegler is on tap to play Gina Cabot, the daughter to Antonio Banderas’ Hunter. However, one could assume that she becomes a new friend to Paddington Bear, as it's kind of hard for the character not to make some fresh allies in whatever he does.

(Image credit: FX / BBC)

Olivia Colman

Academy Award winner, recent Marvel Cinematic Universe addition and former queen in Netflix’s The Crown, the versatile Olivia Colman is also on board for the next Paddington feature. In a throwback to her career in comedy, Colman’s role was specified in that previously cited Variety report as “the reverend mother, a blithe and sunny guitar-playing nun who runs the home for retired bears.”

On the one hand, to see Olivia go full on Julie Andrews from The Sound of Music would be terrific. But if there’s anything to remember about this franchise, it’s that evil sometimes wears a disarmingly charming disguise. So there’s a chance that Paddington in Peru’s secret villain could be Olivia Colman’s sunny nun.

(Image credit: IFC Midnight)

Emily Mortimer

Our final newcomer at the moment happens to be Emily Mortimer, who will be taking over the role of Mrs. Mary Brown from Paddington alum Sally Hawkins. In the previous two installments, Hawkins’ artistic author of “adventure stories” soaked in all the chaos that the family’s adopted animal pal, using it as inspiration for her art.

If anyone’s going to be the most excited about Paddington 3’s Peruvian adventure, it’s going to be her. As for why Sally Hawkins is vacating the role, a statement included in Variety’s casting announcement cited above stated that Hawkins felt it was “the right time to hand over the reins to another.”

Pleased with the selection of Emily Mortimer as her successor, fans of the series should be delighted to get their first glimpse at Mortimer’s incarnation of the role at some point in the future. It's also a coincidental reunion between Emily and Ben Whishaw, as both actors played the adult versions of the Banks children in Mary Poppins Returns.

(Image credit: Warner Bros/Studio Canal)

Hugh Bonneville

Starting off the rest of the returning cast is Downton Abbey’s Hugh Bonneville, who has been a part of the Paddington cinematic universe since its inception. In the role of Mr. Henry Brown, Bonneville has seen his character slowly breaking out of his cautious habits in order to help save the day.

This has involved everything from dressing as a cleaning woman to infiltrate the Geographer’s Guild in Paddington, to performing a rather flexible split between two speeding trains in Paddington 2. Presumably still working as a risk analyst at an insurance company, the adventure ahead in Paddington in Peru will probably be the greatest test of just how much of Henry’s previously carefree spirit he’s rediscovered in the wake of his adopted bear son’s antics.

(Image credit: Warner Bros/Studio Canal)

Julie Walters

The housekeeper to the Brown household, Mrs. Bird loves order and cleanliness, but isn’t above some mischief. Played by the legendary Julie Walters, bringing her Paddington character to Peru feels like another “hand in glove” fit when it comes to this change of venue.

That is, provided she tags along, as Paddington 3's story may find her staying at home. For all we know, this story might find her keeping things nice and neat from any prying eyes that may try to take advantage of the absence of the family. (We’re looking at you, Mr. Curry.)

(Image credit: Warner Bros/Studio Canal)

Jim Broadbent

Another character who might find themselves sticking to the homefront during Paddington in Peru is Mr. Samuel Gruber. The warmly eccentric antique shop owner who's been present through the iconic presence of actor Jim Broadbent, there may not be much reason to send him to Peru in this upcoming threequel. So maybe he can challenge Mrs. Bird to a friendly drinking contest and see who can hold their schnapps the best.

(Image credit: Warner Bros/Studio Canal)

Madeleine Harris

Judy Brown (Madeleine Harris) has always been a headstrong young woman, growing with each adventure that the Paddington movies have sent her through. Industrious to the point of starting a newspaper, and with the skills to learn pretty much any language, Judy just might be the family’s resident interpreter as they make their way through Paddington in Peru’s new and adventurous setting.

(Image credit: Warner Bros/Studio Canal)

Samuel Joslin

Much like his onscreen sister, Samuel Joslin’s Jonathan Brown has areas of expertise that could come in handy during this new chapter. Possessing a knack for chemistry, as well as a love of steam trains, both of those disciplines may make Paddington 3 all the easier on the Brown family’s journey. Then again, there may be some new skills that both Jonathan and Judy will show off to the world, once they’re back on the big screen.

(Image credit: Warner Bros and Studio Canal/Netflix)

Imelda Staunton

Rounding out our Paddington in Peru cast is the ever delightful Imelda Staunton, whose character, Aunt Lucy, is the catalyst for this grand outing. Living at the Home for Retired Bears ever since she lost her husband in the disastrous earthquake that prompted her to send Paddington away.

Receiving regular letters from her nephew, she paid him a heartfelt visit that ended the events of Paddington 2 with a tear-jerking reunion. Now it's Paddington Bear's turn to make the journey, which just might show us what Aunt Lucy had to go through when she made her trip to London, further endearing us all to this beloved literary icon.

With a cast like this, Paddington 3 already sounds like an absolute delight; and that’s in the absence of any concrete plot details! We’ll have to wait for more of the particulars to be released to the public, which shouldn’t be too far off as this project is set to start filming at some point in the month to come.

So be sure to keep your eyes peeled and your emergency sandwich on hand, as you never know what will be revealed next in the world of Paddington Bear! While one could assume that Paddington in Peru could make its way to the 2024 movie schedule, that's another question we're going to have to wait to see answered.