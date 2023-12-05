Did Paris Die In Dead Reckoning? See Mission: Impossible's Pom Klementieff In Action On The Set Of 8

While Pom Klementieff is best know for playing Mantis in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she’s now part of another action-heavy Hollywood franchise. Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, one of the bigger 2023 movie releases, saw her playing Paris, a French assassin of few words working for the rogue AI known as The Entity. Dead Reckoning left Paris’ fate on an ambiguous note, so did she die or not? Well, since Klementieff has been shown in action on the set of Mission: Impossible 8, we can rest easy knowing she’ll be alive and kicking for the next entry.

Simon Pegg, who’s been regularly playing Benji Dunn in this film series since 2006’s Mission: Impossible 3, posted a picture of his Instagram account of Klementieff behind the wheel of a car, no doubt while rehearsing a major action sequence. Furthermore, as you’ll see below, Pegg clarified to those who thought that Paris died that they should “think again.”

A post shared by Simon Pegg (@simonpegg) A photo posted by on

In case you need a refresher on Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning’s ending, although Paris served as an adversary for Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt and his allies for the majority of the movie, things took a turn when Ethan spared her life when they fought in that Venice alleyway. Later on, The Entity instructed Esai Morales’ Gabriel to kill her because it determined she’d eventually betray them because Ethan let her live. Despite being badly injured, Paris managed to save Ethan and Hayley Atwell’s Grace from falling out of the train, as well as informed the IMF agent about The Entity’s connection to the Sevastopol submarine.

For a few minutes, it looked as though Paris died after sharing that information with Ethan, but when Shea Whigham’s Jasper Briggs and Greg Tarzan Davis’ Degas, the two US intelligence agents who’d been chasing after Ethan and his team, arrived at the scene, they discovered that she still had a pulse. Granted, that’s still no guarantee of survival in Mission: Impossible 8, but thanks the picture Simon Pegg shared, those who walked out of Dead Reckoning enjoying Pom Klementieff’s role can take comfort knowing we’ll see more of her.

From there, it’s just a matter of learning how Paris fits into what we know about Mission: Impossible 8, which had previously been known as Dead Reckoning Part 2, but has been left untitled since it was pushed to 2025. Presumably we don’t have to worry about her rejoining with Gabriel and The Entity considering what they did to her, but like Grace, will Paris join the IMF, or after recovering from her injuries, will she seek out a new life path that eventually intersects back with Ethan’s? That’s hard to say for now, though clearly the events of Mission: Impossible 8 will see her getting back behind the wheel.

Mission: Impossible 8 is currently set for May 23, 2025. While we keep our ears out for more updates on its progress, remember that you can stream Dead Reckoning and its six predecessors with a Paramount+ subscription.