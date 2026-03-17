Paul Thomas Anderson Is Right! The 1975 Race For Best Picture Probably Had The Best Line-up Ever

When Paul Thomas Anderson won Best Picture at the Academy Awards for One Battle After Another, he made an interesting comparison to the year 1975. Essentially, he said that even though his movie won, there was no “best” among the nominees, since every nominee for 2025 was excellent, similar to 1975.

However, when he name-dropped all five movies that were up for best picture from ‘75–those being, Nashville, Barry Lyndon, Dog Day Afternoon, Jaws, and One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest–I thought, wait a minute. ALL five of those movies were up for Best Picture? In the same year?!

Because, oh my God, that might be the best line-up of Best Picture movies ever (with 1994 being a close second). So, why was 1975 so good? Well, you’re about to find out.

Article continues below

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Like PTA Said, Any One Of Those Nominees Could Have Won, But Three In Particular Are Perhaps The Gold Standard

Do you know what might just be the best movie of the ‘70s? Dog Day Afternoon. Actually, let me take that back, because what could be more iconic than Jaws? I even watched it again recently on the big screen, and it STILL holds up. But, okay, I’m sorry, can I start all over? Could either of those two films really be considered better than One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest?

I mean, Nest is actually one of only three movies in history to ever sweep all five major categories, those being Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, and Best Screenplay (Adapted). However, Dog Day Afternoon, Jaws, and Cuckoo's Nest could all be considered peak ‘70s cinema.

Because it’s one thing to be beloved for THE time, and another thing to be beloved for ALL time. So, I wouldn’t be surprised to see any of those aforementioned movies on somebody’s top ten list. However, let’s not sleep on the other two nominees…

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Nashville And Barry Lyndon Shouldn't Be Overlooked Just Because The Other Three Nominees Were So Strong!

Stanley Kubrick is my favorite director, and one thing that irks me is that he never won Best Picture or even Best Director. Four out of his 13 movies were nominated for Best Picture–those being Dr. Strangelove, 2001: A Space Odyssey, A Clockwork Orange, and Barry Lyndon–and if it were up to me, all four of them would have won Best Picture.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, of those four, I think most would agree that Barry Lyndon is the weakest link, but I couldn’t disagree more. Barry Lyndon is a masterpiece, and I am always recommending it to film fans.

Now, Nashville is an interesting one. Directed by Robert Altman, it has a massive cast of 24 main characters and several musical numbers. It’s a musical comedy drama with several storylines that’s bombastic and satirical, and it truly feels like a product of its time. So, as PTA said, there was no real “best” in 1975. They were ALL the best. That said…

(Image credit: Universal)

If It Were Up To Me, I Would Have Given It To Jaws

PTA was being nice when he said that there was no “best” movie, but I disagree…I think Sinners was the best movie of last year. Still, I get his point. I loved One Battle After Another. And Train Dreams. And Bugonia. So, I get it. All of the nominees for 2025 were excellent.

Still, similar to how I’d pick Sinners over everything when it comes to 2025, I’d pick Jaws for 1975. It just has it all. Yes, Nashville is more impressive for its sprawling narrative, and yes, Barry Lyndon is a visual work of art. Yes, Dog Day Afternoon is taut and gripping, and yeah, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest is dark and narratively rich.

But Jaws is freaking Jaws, man, and I feel like people will still love it even 100 years from now.

That said, in a year like 1975 - as well as 2025 - we all win.