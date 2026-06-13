I Love That James Gunn Is Using Comic Book Logic To Shut Down Fans' Supergirl And Superman Questions

James Gunn knows comic book fans will inspect every inch of a new superhero movie for the slightest easter egg or "plot hole" or inaccuracy. That is part of the deal with a new DC film universe. Every costume choice, power detail and background prop becomes a debate. Luckily, he seems more than willing to answer the tiny questions with the exact kind of comic book logic that makes these worlds fun in the first place.

Recently, Gunn took to Threads to respond to a pair of fan questions about Kryptonian biology and superhero practicality, and both answers were delightfully comic book-y. One fan asked how Superman could shave if his skin is basically invulnerable, while another wondered how Supergirl, who is soon to headline her very own 2026 movie release, could have pierced ears if she is bulletproof. He did not treat either question like a problem. Instead, he leaned straight into the lore, replying:

There’s an answer to every question.

This was in response to the fan who joked about Superman having a beard and shaving. Along with his response, the DC Studios co-head posted an old comic panel of Clark using his heat vision to burn away his facial hair, reflecting it off a piece of Kryptonian material.

Honestly, that is exactly the right answer and exactly the right energy. Of course, Superman shaves by bouncing laser eyes off alien metal. Why wouldn’t he? We are talking about a man who flies, wears a cape to work and gets his power from sunlight. At some point, asking for normal grooming rules feels pretty ridiculous.

The best part is that this is not even a new explanation. Comics have been solving these little practical problems for decades with wild confidence. Superman can’t shave with a normal razor? Fine, give him a Kryptonian mirror and eye lasers. Done. Next question.

(Image credit: DC Studios, Warner Bros. Pictures)

If Supergirl Is Bulletproof, What’s With The Earings?

The Supergirl question needed a slightly different answer. A fan pointed to an image of Milly Alcock’s Kara Zor-El and asked how she could have ear piercings if her skin is bulletproof. Gunn explained in another Threads post that the answer had already been covered in her drunken Superman cameo. Here's what the filmmaker had to say:

As explained in Superman, the same way she gets drunk - she goes to a planet with a red sun. Not to mention she was raised on a chunk of Krypton so didn't even experience super powers until her teens.

That is a clean answer, and it does more than just shut down the piercing question. It also gives us a little extra texture for this version of Kara. She is not just a girl version of Clark Kent/Superman. She is her own character with her own distinct upbringing, and her relationship to power was different; apparently, there was a window when ear piercings were not a physics problem.

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(Image credit: DC Studios, Warner Bros. Pictures)

This Is The Kind Of Nerdy Specificity DC Needs

What I like about Gunn’s responses is that he is not swatting fans away but meeting them on their terms, with comic book precedent at his side. These questions are kind of goofy, sure, but they also come from people who are paying attention because they care deeply about the property and these characters. If fans are wondering how Kal-El shaves or how Supergirl got her ear piercings, it means they are already thinking of these characters as part of a functioning world.

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Superhero franchises are usually at their best when the big emotional moments and the little quirky rules feel like they belong together. Stuff like being weak under red sunlight, using heat vision for shaving, and dealing with Kryptonian teenage issues aren't the main focus, but they add those fun details that make the world feel more real and lived in.

The former Guardians of the Galaxy franchise helmer has always been good at finding the sweet spot between absurdity and sincerity. His best comic book movie work understands that the genre can be deeply emotional and deeply ridiculous at the same time. These posts land in that same pocket.

The next DC entry in James Gunn’s Chapter One: Gods and Monsters is Supergirl, landing in theaters on June 26. Be sure to check your local listings for showtimes and tickets. In the meantime, stream Superman and other DCU titles using an HBO Max subscription.