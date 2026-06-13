The Real Housewives Of Rhode Island Is Top-Tier Bravo, And I Need To Talk About Alicia

Bravo is home to some of the best reality shows ever, namely the Real Housewives franchise. Multiple cities are airing at any point on the network (and streaming with a Peacock subscription), and we're currently deep into the very first season of The Real Housewives of Rhode Island. While I originally watched because RHONJ's Dolores was a friend of, I was instantly hooked by the other women. Most specifically, breakout star Alicia Carmody.

While fans weren't necessarily clamoring for The Real Housewives of Rhode Island, it quickly won over the hearts of fans like me. And while Alicia might not be a Housewife who would crush on The Traitors, she makes me laugh every single episode.

I Can't Get Enough Of Alicia On RHORI

One early reason why RHORI won me over was due to the accent that so many of the women have. Alicia's is particularly strong, and it tickles me anytime she talks about eating a "cracka" or how the eye makeup on her collection of Bratz dolls has "shimma" on it. The fact that she's obsessed with dolls and won't even let her young daughter touch them cracks me TF up, and shows a quirky side of the new Housewife that definitely wasn't put on for the cameras.

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Due to that delightful accent, I've been quoting Alicia pretty much non-stop throughout Rhode Island's first season. Whether it's her inability to say the word "facade" or her admitting she once "ran over a woman" with her car, I can't get enough of this woman. Perhaps my favorite line came when she entered the Carey Mansion and declared "This is ah story tale." Between her pronunciation of the word "our" and her messing up the word "fairy tale", this quote is my favorite (so far).

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

The Real Housewives franchise is streaming on Peacock. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

While I personally think the Real Housewives franchise is something you can just jump into without watching its full history, the fact that I was there for Day 1 of RHORI is likely going to only increase my fandom for the new show. And that's before the explosive season finale and multi-part reunion airs.

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Alicia in many ways feels like Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giuidice from the early seasons. She's consistently funny, but isn't necessarily trying to crack a joke. Overall Rhode Island does feel like OG Jersey, starring a close-knit group of women with real relationships outside of the show. And their accents are the cherry on top of a delicious new reality show.

The Real Housewives of Rhode Island airs new episodes Sundays as part of the 2026 TV schedule. I'm going to miss these women when the season ends, especially the one and only Alicia Carmody.