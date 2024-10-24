People Are Just Finding Out Chris Hemsworth Is In The Running To Play Prince Charming In New Disney Live Action Movie, And The Comments Are Polarizing

Last week, we got some exciting news on one of the next upcoming Disney movies , Prince Charming, when it was announced that Paddington and Wonka filmmaker Paul King will write and helm the movie . Apparently the House of Mouse is fast tracking development on the project, because on Wednesday morning, it was reported that Chris Hemsworth could be leading the movie. The first reactions to the casting are not necessarily positive, though.

Chris Hemsworth Is In Talks To Star In Prince Charming

It was Deadline that shared that Thor actor Chris Hemsworth could be starring in the live-action Disney movie after the publication shared it can “confirm” he is in talks to be the titular character in Prince Charming. While the name is classically connected with the prince of Cinderella, reports about the movie suggest that Hemsworth would not specifically be playing the prince linked to rags-to-riches princess. “Prince Charming” is also known as a fairy tale stock character name used in numerous folk tales, so Hemsworth could be portraying an archetype rather than the movie being in the category of live-action Disney movies remakes .

Many Of The First Reactions Are Not Sold On The Casting

When the report of Chris Hemsworth being in the running for Prince Charming made the rounds on X (formerly known as Twitter) , the internet had a lot of thoughts regarding the possibility of Thor starring in the movie. Here are some of the comments:

“Damn, casting directors aren’t even trying anymore 😭” - @migsb_OF

“disney keeps on making mediocre live action movies instead of making new high quality original movies” - @wtffolly_

“we don’t want a 41 year old prince charming” - @selovelenaa

“He deffo doesn't give prince charming vibes to me” - @gabbydawnallen

“While I love me some Thor; we want to see new blood getting a chance to play this role.” - @YashDangar

There’s been a lot of polarizing opinions on live-action versions of Disney characters over the years that have caused all sorts of chatter online. Chris Hemsworth is clearly no exception, as Disney fans showed some reservations about an actor his age playing a prince, or perhaps a big Hollywood actor, who has a lot of iconic characters to his name already, such as being Thor in The Avengers’ first massive team-up scene , being the lead here.

It should be noted that the report has Chris Hemsworth next to Prince Charming in the 1950s Cinderella, when the plot details are still unknown and he may not have anything to do with Cindy. Even so, these reactions don’t point toward a lot of excitement over the project. There were a few positive reactions, such as the comments below, but the report was overall rather polarizing.

“That's a casting choice I never saw coming, Can't wait to see how he brings the character to life.” - @preetishukla94

“WE WON SO HARD” - @deaconts

The Prince Charming movie has been in the works since 2017 when The Perks of Being A Wallflower and Wonder filmmaker Stephen Chbosky was behind the project. He called it “Princess Bride meets Disney” when he was working on it, but Chbosky left the movie to adapt Dear Evan Hansen into a movie instead. Fans don’t seem stoked about Hemsworth possibly taking on the role (of course the internet skews this way), but Paul King has made some good family movies over the years, so we’re still charmed by what Disney has cooking up here no matter who earns the leading role.