Peter Jackson Picks His Favorite Lord Of The Rings Movie, And I Respectfully Disagree

Some might think that picking your favorite Lord of the Rings movie is a pretty epic feat in itself. But like any heroic quest, such as setting your 2025 movie schedule , there are those who dare to take on the impossible. Middle-earth Saga director/producer Peter Jackson has done just that, as he's basically chosen his favorite child in the trilogy, and I must respectfully disagree.

Peter Jackson’s Pick For His Favorite Lord Of The Rings Film

In an interview with Letterboxd , Jackson promoted the recent release of The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim by chatting about his history with the franchise. Diving into his fandom convincing him to adapt a seemingly unadaptable story, the King Kong helmer admitted that he’s not a huge fan of rewatching his own work. However, he did share which installment of his first trilogy was his favorite, along with this important caveat:

The Two Towers, I think. But if I see them again I might have a totally different one.

What makes this subject even more appropriate is that the outlet shared the Lord of the Rings movies ranked pretty high on their poll of movies people love to re-watch at Christmas. That coincidence hits a bit harder, as it contrasts Peter Jackson's reticence to the fact that fans can’t get enough of returning to J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy world of bravery.

At the same time, that insistence that the fans keep enjoying the films is another sweet sign of The Frighteners mastermind's dedication. Even in the face of such sweetness, I must politely decline The Two Towers as his pick for the best installment. Which, in a sense, sounds like something Mr. Jackson would approve of, so long as it’s done in the spirit of enjoyment.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Why The Return Of The King Is The One True Best Middle-Earth Saga Movie

Now I’m not saying that either The Fellowship of the Ring or The Two Towers are bad movies. From day one I was invested in Peter Jackson’s Middle-earth Saga, and I’m even a fan of The Hobbit trilogy, even in light of the fact that it really should have stuck to two films. That being said, it’s The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King that truly reigns supreme in my eyes - with a big reason being it ties up all of those themes so brilliantly.

My memories of this grand finale still sparkle after over 20 years of history, as it’s one of the best landings a trilogy ever stuck. And yes, that’s including the fact that people frequently debate the “five endings” Return of the King seems to have . All the profound speeches, a killer Howard Shore musical score, and lush visuals left everything on the field, and that’s saying something for a third entry of any franchise - especially one that set a Fathom Events box office record 20 years later.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Overall, it kind of doesn’t matter which Lord of the Rings chapter you love the most. With a tale so tightly woven it all forms a gorgeously cohesive whole, it does feel a bit wrong to single out one piece of the puzzle. As that debate will undoubtedly rage on, all we can do is hope that people will continue to revisit the majesty that Peter Jackson and his crew left the world when they decided to conquer this seemingly impossible feat.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors