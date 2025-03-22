After Pixar Announced Coco 2, A Lot Of Fans Are Making The Same Comment

By published

The latest Pixar sequel was just announced.

Miguel playing guitar as his grandma Coco puts her hand on his face in Pixar&#039;s Coco
(Image credit: Pixar)

Pixar is about to enter (another) sequel era. Earlier this week, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced during Disney's annual shareholder meeting that Coco 2 is currently in development at Pixar Animation Studios. This news comes eight years after the original movie had us ugly crying in the theater. Following the announcement, the first reactions have come in from fans on social media, and a lot of them are concerned.

We had a feeling Pixar would produce more sequels after the massive success of Inside Out 2 last year, and Coco proves the studio is focused on revisiting its prior favorites again. Coco joins Toy Story 5 and a third Incredibles movie as the sequels among Pixar's upcoming movies.

It's safe to say some fans are apprehensive about this choice, as @ohhierica wrote on X:

I just saw that Disney is making Coco 2? Of all the Disney movies that do not need a sequel, this is it. Coco is absolutely perfect as a stand alone. It is emotional and captivating and has the perfect ending that wraps up the movie so beautifully. Please leave it alone Disney.

Coco of course follows 12-year-old Miguel, who inadvertently finds himself in the Land of the Dead after breaking into his musical hero, the late Ernesto de la Cruz’s mausoleum, and taking his guitar in revolt to his family’s ban on music. He soon finds out he’s been cursed for stealing from the dead, and must find a way to return to the land of the living.

It's unclear what the story for Coco 2 will be, but no matter what, fans aren't sure about it. As @Johnny2Cellos wrote:

Coco is maybe my fav Pixar film but I'm genuinely more interested in Toy Story 5 than this, just does not need a sequel.

While Miguel is on his journey among the dead, he meets Héctor, who he later learns is his great-great-grandfather and the father of his great-grandmother the movie is named after, Coco. The movie has one of the most shocking Disney twists, when Miguel finds out that Ernesto de la Cruz poisoned Héctor, and stole his guitar and music to become the star he is.

After Miguel learns this, he can return home where he’s able to preserve Héctor’s legacy and brighten Coco’s day by singing her father’s song not long before her death.

As I said, we currently don’t have any details about the plot of Coco 2, but lots of fans are clearly not sold on their needing to be another chapter after the ending. As @APPictures9 said:

What could they even do with a Coco sequel? It felt like a perfect standalone movie. Nothing about it felt like it was meant to be a legitimate Pixar franchise. It’s like doing a sequel to Ratatouille or Up. Just give us A Bug’s Life 2 already!

When it comes to Pixar sequels, I would say there’s been mixed results. There are some really good ones like Toy Story 2 and 3, Incredibles 2 or Inside Out 2, and some so-so ones like the Cars sequels or Toy Story 4.

We do know that the Coco original director Lee Unkrich and co-writer Adrian Molina are on board, so perhaps they had a good idea to forward the storyline.

However, here’s another tweet from @alisa_is_tired on the subject:

they’re making a coco 2. i’m so fucking nervous. coco is such a beautiful and incredible film as is, and it ended perfectly. why do they feel the need to drag it out? i could be wrong, and it might end up being great… we’ll see. 😅

The reactions certainly show how much people love the original 2017 movie, and how protective they are about how a sequel might build on the legacy of the original. But, not everyone isn’t happy about it. Here’s one positive Twitter response about it from @rankingthemouse:

People actually complaining about Coco 2 on the TL?!?! Ya, I ain't hearing it. If ANY animated films DESERVES a sequel, it's 100% Coco. Save your anti-sequel sentiment for everything else. This is gonna be INCREDIBLE 🇲🇽💀🔥

The Coco sequel isn’t the only Coco development either. We’re also getting an attraction in Disney’s California Adventure. Now it’s your turn, what do you think about there being a Coco sequel?

TOPICS
Sarah El-Mahmoud
Sarah El-Mahmoud
Staff Writer

Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.

