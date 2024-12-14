The Princess And The Frog’s Anika Noni Rose Recalls Moment That Made Her ‘Burst Into Tears’ In Her Final Audition, And It's Giving Me Chills

For a good collection of people, Disney movies have been a staple of their childhoods. And for some of these fans, the idea of being in or working on one is a dream. That was the case for Princess and the Frog’s Anika Noni Rose, as she recently looked back at the emotional first steps she took to be Princess Tiana, revealing why her final audition for the role brought her to tears, in a good way.

While promoting her new children’s book Tiana’s Perfect Plan, Anika Noni Rose threw it back to her audition to play the princess in the 2009 film. She told People the story about the final stretch of her auditions, and she described how it felt to walk through the hallways that displayed artwork from movies like Bambi and Fantasia. She said the experience ultimately brought her to tears, and when asked why, she said:

I just couldn't believe it. I always wanted to be a Disney voice, always. I didn't have to be a person. That didn't matter to me. I would have happily been a mushroom. I would have been a tree. I would have been a rock. I would have been whatever.

If you ever had a dream job or something you've wanted to do since you were little, you can probably relate to how emotional this actress got when she landed the lead role in The Princess and the Frog. Personally, I shed a tear or two when I was at my first step toward my dream job, so I totally get where Rose is coming from.

She went on to explain that her emotions were also running high during that final audition because she had a feeling the role of Tiana was her's. Recalling that walk down those iconic halls again, she said:

I was walking through the halls of the history of my childhood, and at that same time, I felt in my bones this was for me. I felt it.

While Rose felt the impact then, in the 15 years since The Princess and the Frog came out, it has continued to have an impact on countless viewers too. The movie marked the first time we saw a Black princess on screen, it has helped kids find their voice, and Tiana's passion and drive make her one of the best Disney princesses to look up to. So, I totally understand why the actress was so passionate and emotional during her audition.

To the point, Rose spoke about how uplifting it was to play Tiana and the influence she and her character have had on the lives of children. It's wonderful to know that she has been invested in playing her princess since those first auditions, and I absolutely love that she loves getting to be her.

Now, to go back and hear Anika Noni Rose as Tiana, you can stream The Princess and the Frog with a Disney+ subscription. If you want to learn about the princesses' latest adventure, you can get the actress's children's book, Tiana’s Perfect Plan, on Amazon.