The ‘Amazing’ Story Behind How The Princess And The Frog Helped A Young Autistic Child Find Her Voice

The Disney Princesses of the various animated movies come in all shapes and sizes. All hold special talents that better their respective worlds, whether it's their adventurous and bold spirits, their creativity and ingenuity or their gentle and patient demeanors. What’s also special is that the voice actors, who help bring these iconic royals to life, get to experience magic moments with the fans. Anika Rose Noni, who voices Tiana of The Princess and the Frog, had a very special experience with autistic child, who ended up finding her voice.

Anika Noni Rose was among the various princess actresses -- like The Little Mermaid's Jodi Benson and Aladdin's Linda Larkin -- at this year's Disney D23 Expo. Sometime after the event, the group caught up with The Hollywood Reporter to discuss some of the experiences they've had. Rose, who's well aware of how her beloved character represents an important step in representation , shared a truly sweet anecdote involving a non-verbal child:

Many years ago, closer to when The Princess and the Frog came out, I had a parent tweet me to let me know that their child loved the movie and watched it on loop. But the child was nonverbal autistic, and this child started speaking and singing to my song. [The mom] was in a different room and she heard this voice and it wasn’t a voice that she knew and she went into the living room and that child was singing. And it is the most remarkable, amazing goosebumps feeling. It was amazing, and remains amazing.

Animation is a truly powerful tool, and this lovely story is definitely a testament to that fact. I also would've gotten "goosebumps" had I been in the Dreamgirls actresses' shoes. Honestly, it's also not hard to see why someone would relate to this particular Disney princess.

Tiana’s story, although it may seem humble, is powerful and something to look up to . With her hard work and ambition, she aher wish was granted, and she achieved her goal of being an entrepreneur. The fun and conflict come in when status and character are assumed by the characters, who happen to have been magically turned into frogs. Tiana and Prince Naveen learn from one another, and many others, as they search for the antidote.

Released in 2009, The Princess and the Frog is available to stream with a Disney+ subscription and remains a fan-favorite flick. It’s a movie that still stands out amongst the Princess catalog for multiple reasons—from its more contextual setting, down in various parts of Louisiana to Disney’s return to traditional animation styles.

All in all, it seems that for Anika Noni Rose, the child and the kid's family, The Princess and the Frog has been life-changing. Disney is no stranger to making changes to become a more inclusive and progressive place on screen and in its parks. One would hope that its creations have been a beacon for both neurotypical and neurodivergent kids and adults alike, and it's wonderful to hear of a true example of that.