After That Viral Tiny Chef Video, I Decided To Check Out The Show, And Oh My God

You know how there are those viral videos that tug at your heartstrings? Yeah, for me, that was theTiny Chef viral video.

If you know me, you know I'm a huge foodie. I've spent years improving, learning how to cook from the best cooking channels , binge-watching all of those Gordon Ramsay TV shows , and drawing inspiration from the top baking shows , because I love food. I want to make the best meals I can for those that I love.

But, you could color me surprised when this little viral video of a tiny stop-motion chef begging Nickelodeon not to cancel its show took me by the throat and formed a lump so big that I could hardly keep the tears at bay. So, because I was curious, I decided to check out the actual show this little video was based on, and… oh my god. I'm still crying.

(Image credit: Tiny Chef YouTube)

I Had No Idea What This Series Was Prior To The Viral Video

If you haven't seen the viral video on social media, you can watch it, below:

Tiny Chef needs your help - YouTube Watch On

Essentially, it's this little stop-motion chef who loves cooking and sharing the tiniest little creations, and the video shows him visibly reacting to The Tiny Chef Show getting cancelled.

I didn't think a green puppet breaking down on the bed after trying to return to normal things would affect me so much, but here I am, sobbing. So, because I was curious as a cook who spends her free time rewatching Ratatouille , I decided to check out the series.

(Image credit: Tiny Chef YouTube)

After Watching It, This Series Is So Cute!

This show…is so cute. Like, full-stop adorable.

It's annoying because I had to go through the Roku Premium Service to watch it, but I don't regret a single bit of it. This series is so perfect for kids.

It's literally just watching a little tiny chef make the tiniest foods while learning valuable life lessons. One episode is all about making pizza and understanding why friendship is so important. I just can't. It's so sweet.

It's not quite at the level of Bluey , in comparison to its potential with both parents and kids, but I do believe this is a charming series. I enjoyed it as an adult, and it's the type of show that could easily introduce kids to stop-motion animation.

(Image credit: Tiny Chef YouTube)

I'm Happy It's Gotten A Second Life On Social Media, And Hopefully It'll Get Another TV Show Soon

The fact that Nickelodeon canceled this show isn't that surprising to me. In this day and age, fewer and fewer people are watching cable television, and my attempts at trying to view this series streaming were challenging. However, I really hope this show gets a second life.

As of writing this, Tiny Chef is allowed to keep its official social media accounts, thankfully. There's even an Instagram update:

I think this type of series could likely do much better now, following its viral video, and if it were on one of the best streaming platforms . I could easily see this being picked up by Netflix, Disney+, or even Peacock.

It's a gem in a sea of children's television shows. This one is unique, entertaining, and teaches life lessons that will last a lifetime. What's better than that?

Here's hoping Tiny Chef lives on to cook another day – and that we'll get to see episodes somewhere else real soon.