Why Heidi Klum Puts So Much Effort Into Her Halloween Costumes After Dressing As A Worm And More Over The Years

I don’t know if anyone would’ve guessed before the start of the millennium that Heidi Klum would become the Hollywood queen of Halloween. (To be fair, many of us were likely concerned about whether something akin to the upcoming Y2K movie would bring about our demise.) Either way, Klum made her initial splash into Hollywood Halloween royalty all the way back in 2000. Since then, she and her parties have continued to be a cornerstone of the spooky season for A-listers. Now, Klum is opening up about why she puts so much effort into her fits.

Heidi Klum, an all-around force, and trendsetter of current and nostalgic fads , started modeling, then expanded into film and TV, entrepreneurial spheres and many other creative endeavors, to name just a few. As a Halloween maven, she's also dressed as a worm, a mock-up of the human body and more. During an interview, Klum shared with People that her fans are a major reason why she does what she does:

I have a lot of creative people around the world that are fans, that are artists — makeup artists, hairdressers, designers or people who maybe are not even in the field — and they love the creativity of Halloween. So I don't want to ever let any of my Halloween fans down. I always really try to come up with something that is unique and different and either surprises people or shocks people.

With that as the reason, the viral worm costume makes even more sense. It’s also no surprise that Heidi Klum’s world involves a lot of creatives—many of whom get to have that extra freedom during the Halloween season. It goes without saying that Klum's one-of-a-kind costumes are sights to behold, and her efforts are greatly appreciated.

When not in costume, the beloved media personality, as mentioned, is busy in the entertainment fashion, and various business fields and always looking to push her career forward. For instance, she recently launched Modelverse, an interactive fashion experience for the very popular game Roblox.

Of course, with spooky season now upon us, fans will now be eager to see what Heidi Klum does for Halloween this year. She teased to people that molds and prosthetics were being made and that she'd had fittings. So this could be something weird and conceptual, an unexpected animal or insect, or something more humorous and pop culture-forward. It's really hard to say, for sure. Whatever it may be, expert to go all out with something that rivals her past peacock, Princess Fiona or Jessica Rabbit costumes.

