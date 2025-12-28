I Read 150+ Books In 2025, And I'm Stoked About 10 That Are Getting Adapted

Believe me, I've had years where reading one book all the way through felt impossible, but 2025 was not one of those years. Between audiobooks and books I physically read, I managed to pass my goal of 150 books. The year's not over, and I haven't stopped reading, but for the purpose of this article, I think it's time to pause and look at some of the books I read that I'm most excited to see adapted. Not all of the books below came out in 2025, but each has some kind of plan for a book to screen adaptation …

(Image credit: Ballantine Books)

Atmosphere (2025) - Taylor Jenkins Reid

Adaptation Plans: Movie

Atmosphere is set in 1984 and centers on a woman who joins the space program. It's a historical fiction novel with a bit of romance and suspense, and a lot of heart.

At this point, Taylor Jenkins Reid could write a book about paint drying and I'd not only read it, but there's a good chance I'd be so full of feelings by the end of it that I'd cry a little. As a fan, my hopes were high for Atmosphere, and the book did not disappoint. Now I hope I can say the same for the adaptation that's in the works. According to Deadline , Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck are going to write and direct a live-action movie at Laika.

Get Atmosphere at Amazon.

(Image credit: Dandy House)

Dungeon Crawler Carl (2020) - Matt Dinniman

Adaptation Plans: TV series

After an alien organization destroys most of humanity in a blink, what’s left is herded underground to face a life-or-death competition. They must survive each subterranean level while combating various monsters and pitfalls along the way. Oh, and it’s all being televised. The story follows a pantsless hero named Carl and his girlfriend’s cat, Princess Donut, as they try to stay alive.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The originally self-published series caught my attention this year, and after reading the first book, not only do I intend to follow Carl into whatever depths this series takes him, but I’m also eager to see what Chris Yost (Thor: Ragnarok, The Mandalorian) does with the adaptation. Per Deadline , he’s set to develop the series for TV alongside Seth MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door Productions. Goddammit, Donut!

Get Dungeon Crawler Carl at Amazon.

(Image credit: Margaret K McElderry Books)

Legendborn (2020) - Tracy Deonn

Adaptation Plans: TV Series

A teen who’s grieving the loss of her mother attends a special program at UNC-Chapel Hill (where her mother attended), and finds herself drawn into a mystery involving magic and a secret society. The legend of King Arthur also ties into this exciting young adult fantasy story.

The arrival of the third book in the Legendborn Cycle series (Oathbound) this year was a big reminder that I needed to give this series a try, and after reading the first book, I can see what all of the hype is about. Bree is such a great character to follow, and I can definitely see how this story and its setting might make a great TV series. According to Deadline in 2022, Tracy Deonn’s Legendborn is set to be adapted for a TV series by Felicia D. Henderson. Among her recent credits, Henderson was the showrunner for and co-wrote First Kill alongside V.E. Schwab.

Get Legendborn at Amazon.

(Image credit: Tor Books)

The Devils (2025) - Joe Abercrombie

Adaptation Plans: Movie

The Devils is a fantasy novel that centers on a monk and a band of antiheroes who are on a quest to get Alex, the heir to the throne, to Troy. Because who doesn’t love a team of criminal misfits made up of vampires, werewolves and the like?

This was my first Joe Abercrombie novel, though I’ve heard good things about his First Law series, so I’ll have to check that out. In the meantime, The Devils was a lot of fun, with great characters, lots of adventure and the kind of quirky, dark humor I appreciate. Also, per an announcement on the author’s website , James Cameron (Titanic, The Terminator) picked up the rights for The Devils adaptation. Hopefully, he’ll have time to start developing the movie after the Avatar franchise wraps up.

Get The Devils at Amazon.

(Image credit: Flatiron Books: Pine & Cedar)

King of Ashes (2025)- S.A. Cosby

Adaptation Plans: TV series

A successful Atlanta financial advisor has to return to his hometown in Virginia after his father is in an accident, which might not have been an accident. When he learns that his brother has gotten himself into some serious debt and trouble with local criminals, he sticks around to try to deal with the situation, while also helping to run his family’s crematory business.

I wasn’t even all the way through this one when I started thinking about how great a King of Ashes TV adaptation would be. Cosby’s novel is intense and suspenseful, and it really drew me in from the start. I can’t wait to see what the series looks like if/when it makes it to Netflix. Amblin Entertainment and Barack Obama’s Higher Ground are collaborating on the production.

Get King of Ashes at Amazon.

(Image credit: Knobf Books For Young Readers)

The Poisoned King (2025 - Impossible Creatures Book 2) - Katherine Rundell

Adaptation Plans: Movies

The Poisoned King is the second book in Katherine Rundell’s Impossible Creatures series. The first book came out in 2023 and centers on a boy who discovers a hidden archipelago where magical creatures exist. While the first book has him and his new friend Mal traveling around the islands seeking a reason for the fading magic, the second book brings him back to the archipelago, this time looking for the cause of a mysterious and devastating poison.

While I enjoyed Impossible Creatures when it came out, I think I liked The Poisoned King even more, so I’m all in on this series. According to Deadline , Walt Disney Studios picked up the rights to adapt the first two books, with Rundell set to pen the screenplay.

Get The Impossible Creatures at Amazon.

Get The Poisoned King at Amazon.

(Image credit: William Morrow)

King Sorrow (2025) - Joe Hill

Adaptation Plans: TV series

King Sorrow spans years, starting when a group of young adults summon a dragon from a rare dark magic book and strike a deal with it in order to handle a dire situation. This bargain leads to major consequences in the years that follow, and things get dark (to put it mildly).

Goodness, gracious, I wish Joe Hill wrote more full-length novels. King Sorrow was easily one of my favorite reads of 2025, and I need to see it brought to the screen ASAP. The only thing we have to go on there is a mention by Mashable that a TV series adaptation is being developed. I hope that’s true, because the way the book is broken up into parts – with each part adjusting the stakes and gathering new levels of suspense – really makes this story structured perfectly for a TV adaptation.

Get King Sorrow at Amazon.

(Image credit: S and S Saga Press)

The Strength of the Few (2025 - Hierarchy Series Book 2) - James Islington

Adaptation Plans: Movies

The Strength of the Few is the second book in James Islington’s Hierarchy series, following 2023’s The Will of the Many. The sci-fi fantasy story is set in a magical reality where the strength of the people – or Will – is ceded to those in the levels above. The lead character, Vis, is trying to infiltrate society by leveling up at a prestigious academy.

As a fan of Red Rising, I was drawn to this series and am really enjoying it so far. Describing The Will of the Many succinctly, as I attempted to do above, is very nearly impossible, and even more so if I were to attempt to dive into what happens at the end of Book 1, and how these events impact Book 2. All I can say is, what a ride... and adapting the Hierarchy series to the screen will be no easy task. Per THR , Sony acquired the rights to the series for a film adaptation, but there’s no director attached just yet.

Get The Will of the Many at Amazon.

Get The Strength of the Few at Amazon.

(Image credit: Quill Tree Books)

They Both Die At The End (2017) - Adam Silvera

Adaptation Plans: TV Series

They Both Die at the End is set in a world where a mysterious company called Death Cast accurately informs people of the day they’re going to die on the day they'll die. The first book follows Mateo and Rufus, two young adults who receive the Death Cast call and end up developing feelings as they spend their last day together.

Adam Silvera’s series has two other books, a prequel called The First To Die at the End (2022), and a sequel called The Survivor Wants to Die At The End (2025). I really like the setting of the stories, and how the scenario of knowing if it is (or isn’t) your last day on earth might affect your choices. Given the nature of the story (with certain characters destined to die in each book), I’d be curious to see how they adapted these books into a series. Would the main characters change each season? Taking that approach would be fitting, given that Bridgerton creator Chris Van Dusen is attached to develop this series for Netflix, according to Deadline in 2023, and Bad Bunny is also attached as an executive producer.

Get They Both Die at the End on Amazon.

Get The First to Die at the End on Amazon.

Get The Survivor Wants To Die at the End on Amazon.

They Both Die At The End $12.42 at Amazon

(Image credit: St Martins Press)

The Nightingale (2015) - Kristin Hannah

Adaptation plans: Movie

Kristin Hannah’s The Nightingale is a historical fiction novel that centers on sisters Vianne and Isabelle, who are living in Nazi-occupied France. The two characters go in different directions throughout the story, but each face huge challenges and difficult choices throughout their journeys.

To say that The Nightingale made me emotional would be an understatement, so I’m bracing myself for tears with this movie. Of all of the adaptations on this list, this one actually has a release date. According to Deadline , The Nightingale movie, which stars Dakota and Elle Fanning as the sisters in the story, will arrive in theaters on February 12, 2027.

Get The Nightingale on Amazon.