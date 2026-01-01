There Are 20+ Sequels Coming Out In 2026. Here Are The 5 I Have The Highest Hopes For

Happy New Year! There’s nothing quite like the clean slate a fresh year can bring us, and when it comes to what 2026 movie releases are on the way, there’s a lot of big releases to be excited for. A lot of the movies I’m most excited about are adaptations of existing stories, like book adaptations for Project Hail Mary and Sunrise on the Reaping, DC Comics’ Supergirl, or Christopher Nolan’s telling of the Greek epic, The Odyssey, but I want to talk about which sequels have caught my eye the most as 2026 begins.

As it goes with Hollywood, there’s a lot of sequels on the way, with my current count (of those with official release dates) at twenty-three. But, which five movies am I most ready to buy a movie ticket and popcorn for? Let’s get into it (in release order).

Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come (April 10, 2026)

The first sequel of 2026 I’m the most stoked for is Searchlight’s Ready or Not 2: Here I Come. The horror comedy comes seven years after Ready or Not, and will follow Samara Weaving’s Grace MacCaullay just minutes after the first movie ends. Now, I wouldn’t have initially thought about Ready or Not getting a sequel, but after seeing the trailer, I’m completely on board.

For one, the cast that’s been assembled alongside the return of Weaving is stellar. Kathryn Newton will play her sister, who will be hunted alongside her. Then we have Sarah Michelle Gellar, David Cronenberg, Elijah Wood, Kevin Durand and Néstor Carbonell as the hunters. Ready or Not 2 not only looks like it will be a blast, but it’s the kind of sequel that feels earned. As far as other horror sequels go, I’m excited for Scream 7, for example, but not nearly as much because there've been so many of them lately.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 (May 1, 2026)

Then, I have The Devil Wears Prada 2 circled on my calendar, which is coming twenty years after the original film. Once again, we’re dealing with a movie that doesn’t necessarily need a follow-up, but considering how much the first one is beloved, I’m all in on catching up with these characters two decades later. I particularly have a lot of faith in this one, because just about everyone who was involved in the first movie came back – right down to the same screenwriter and director. I mean, they must know how much the original means to people, and wouldn’t sign on if they didn’t have something worthwhile to bring to the fashion-centered story, right?

Having The Devil Wears Prada 2 come out also feels like an experience at the movies that has been few and far between since the 2000s. I’m all in on seeing what Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci and all the new cast bring to it, especially after all the hubbub the set photos have been stirring up. Also, I think the fact that Disney put it at the start of the summer shows a huge vote of confidence in its success from the studio.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day (July 31, 2026)

Another summer 2026 sequel I’m very excited for is Spider-Man: Brand New Day. While I should note Spider-Man is one of my favorite characters of all time, this movie intrigues me on a new level because it feels like we’re in uncharted waters for the character with its release. For one, it’s the first time a Spider-Man actor has gotten a fourth standalone movie, and two, this time it seems like Tom Holland’s comic book movie will be separating itself from the current MCU and going solo in a way we’ve yet to see from his era of the webslinger.

I’m going into it with a lot of questions about it: like how will he reconnect with Zendaya’s MJ and who is Sadie Sink playing? On the other hand, I was happy to hear during production that they are taking a much more practical approach to the stunts and how it was shot, and I can’t wait to see what’s in store.

Practical Magic 2 (September 18, 2026)

That brings me to my one and only spooky season pick of sequels: Practical Magic 2. Not unlike The Devil Wears Prada, this is another one that feels like a long time coming, considering the original movie came out back in 1998, and feels like the kind of movie that feels like it’ll bring back another time for Hollywood movies. Practical Magic 2 is the kind of movie I want to take my mom and grandma to, and also have the most fun girls' night out with friends. I can’t say that about a lot of movies that come out in a calendar year. And come on, Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock back as the Owens sisters are going to be electric!

Dune: Part 3 (December 18, 2026)

The final sequel of my top five I’m most looking forward to is Dune: Part 3, which reportedly wrapped filming last month. And yes, I should note that Avengers: Doomsday, which comes out on the same day, didn't make the cut for me. (Look, I’m sort of excited, but the MCU burnout has hit me, too). The Dune movies thus far have been massive theatrical experiences that have not disappointed, and I’m really interested in what comes next in this saga. I fall in the camp of fans who preferred the sequel a lot more than the first movie, but I’m still not over how excellent Dune: Part 2 is, and I will be anticipating this trip to the movies all year.

Now that I’ve shared my top five, let’s get into some honorable mentions. As I mentioned before, Scream 7 and Avengers: Doomsday are on my list, but to a lesser extent than the ones I’ve just talked about. Both of them are bringing back some big names, but I don’t expect them to blow my mind; I’d love to be proved wrong. Toy Story 5 will also be a big sequel this year, but personally, Pixar movies haven’t hit the same for me as of late (and that probably has more to do with the phase of life I’m in).

Anyway, that’s where I’m at! I encourage you to check out the calendar yourself and make your own.