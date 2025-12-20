One Of My Favorite Crime Comedy Books Is Finally Getting Adapted (And I'm Glad Amanda Seyfried Is Starring)
It's finally happening!
There are some books you just know would make an amazing book-to-screen adaptation, and for me, Skinny Dip by Carl Hiaasen is near the top of that list and has been for decades. So to hear that an adaptation is finally in the works and has an amazing actor attached to play the lead was the best kind of news. While it's not the first time anyone's tried to bring the 2004 crime caper novel to the screen, I'm really hoping this one sticks, because Amanda Seyfried as Joey? Yes, please.
Deadline reported the news earlier this month that Amanda Seyfried was attached to star in a series adaptation of Skinny Dip for Amazon. Once Upon a Time creators Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis are on board to write and executive-produce. The creator of Scrubs (and the upcoming Scrubs revival/reboot), Bill Lawrence, who adapted Hiaasen's Bad Monkey, is also on board to executive produce this one.
To say that Skinny Dip is one of my favorite crime comedy books is probably an understatement. It's honestly one of my favorite books, period. I just love the tone of it, and how everything spirals from the very start. I can still remember the first time I listened to the audiobook and was completely sold by the first few lines:
This work of fiction tells the story of a wealthy woman surviving her husband's attempt to murder her by chucking her over the side of a cruise ship during their anniversary trip. Rather than running to the police, she decides not to reemerge alive right away and teams up with Mick Stranahan, a former detective who’s living a quiet life on an island, when Joey literally floats into his life, barely conscious and clinging to a bale of pot.
Joey is a strong, capable woman trying to make sense of how she found herself in the predicament she’s in, and I think Amanda Seyfried is great casting for the role. In fact, if you need a reminder of how much range she has in handling intense emotions and dramatic moments as well as she does the comedic ones, go see The Housemaid. Critics certainly seemed to appreciate her recent performance, and after seeing the movie myself, I’m even more excited to know she’s involved in this adaptation.
Skinny Dip is such a fun story with a Florida backdrop and the kind of unpredictable characters you'd expect from a Carl Hiaasen book. Really, it’s kind of baffling to me that it’s taken so long to be adapted.
As Deadline’s article notes, there were efforts to adapt this book in the past, including an attempt at HBO at one point, and a pilot made for the CW. If all goes well for the current project, which is being produced by Warner Bros, it will presumably stream on Prime at some point. It was originally being produced for HBO Max.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
I’m excited to hear more updates on the cast – particularly for who’s playing Mick Stranahan – if/when things begin to move forward. In the meantime, I may need to give the book another reread in the near future.
You can pick up a copy of Skinny Dip at Amazon.
Kelly put her life-long love of movies, TV and books to greater use when she joined CinemaBlend as a freelance TV news writer in 2006, and went on to serve as the site’s TV Editor before joining the staff full-time in 2011 and moving over to other roles at the site. At present, she’s an Assistant Managing Editor who spends much of her time brainstorming and editing features, analyzing site data, working with writers and editors on content planning and the workflow, and (of course) continuing to obsess over the best movies and TV shows (those that already exist, and the many on the way). She graduated from SUNY Cortland with BA in Communication Studies and a minor in Cinema Studies. When she isn't working, she's probably thinking about work, or reading (or listening to a book), and making sure her cats are living their absolute best feline lives.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.