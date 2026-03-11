The Huge Move Taylor Sheridan Made To Get Kurt Russell On Board For Newest Western
The Tombstone vet is fairly picky about his projects.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Kurt Russell is the perfect amount of “Hollywood cool” where he can look at a classic modern western like Tombstone and think, “Not as good as it could have been.” He’s obviously a perfect fit for seemingly any of Taylor Sheridan’s original series, but it was the no-longer-a-Yellowstone-spinoff The Madison that swayed him to signing on for his second series hitting the 2026 TV schedule. He’s still a series regular on Apple TV’s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (though presumably not the spinoff on the way centered on his character).
So what was it that drew him in? I’m sure whatever the payday was didn’t hurt, but Russell shared a couple of other non-monetary reasons why signing on for The Madison was worth his time and attention. Speaking with TV Insider, he shared that he was already aware of Michelle Pfeiffer’s casting as he was reading through the scripts, so it was already an embedded bonus to reunite with his Tequila Sunrise co-star. But the value went even beyond his on-screen love interest. As he put it:
To be expected, the writing and the characters were two of the biggest influences that convinced him to join the project. He didn't appear to rattle off how many of Sheridan's projects he's seen, but I can only imagine he made himself familiar with as much as he thought was necessary to get a feel for The Madison's tone and what its creator is trying to impart with the story.Article continues below
But even beyond that, Kurt Russell's involvement as family patriarch Preston Clyburn was inherently tied to timing, as the actor's schedule was so busy that he technically wasn't able to take part in the production for Season 1. As he told Entertainment Weekly, filming for Monarch's acclaimed Season 2 (currently streaming via Apple TV subscription) was already in play when the opportunity to join The Madison crossed his path. But not even Godzilla and King Kong combined could keep Sheridan from lassoing Russell in.
Rather than waiting until after the usual between-seasons break, Sheridan shifted the second season's filming forward to immediately follow the first's, which allowed the Escape from New York star to join the Montana-set series to film all of his scenes across both seasons as the rest of the cast and crew were plugging away on the second batch of episodes. As Russell put it:
One can only hope it'll be as much of a pleasure for viewers as it was for him and Michelle Pfeiffer to work on together. Not to mention the rest of the stacked cast, which includes Patrick J. Adams, Mattew Fox, Elle Chapman, Amiah MIller, Beau Garrett, Kevin Zegers, Will Arnett and more.
Paramount+: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year
Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. But if you want to save the most money watching your favorite shows and movies, as well as the premiere episode of The Madison, sign up for an annual plan.
Fans can find out what's awaiting us at The Madison when it hits the 2026 TV schedule on Saturday, March 14.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.