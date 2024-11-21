'There’s An Endless Pit Of Stuff With Tom.’ Rebecca Ferguson Gets Asked About M:I Co-star Tom Cruise Constantly. Why She Says She Doesn’t Mind

Pretty much everyone looking forward to upcoming 2025 movies has Mission: Impossible 8 on the mind. Or at least that’s what I’d assume as a loyal fan of that very successful franchise. So even with Rebecca Ferguson having exited the saga after Dead Reckoning, she’s bound to be running into tons of questions about what it’s like to work with Tom Cruise.

Luckily for anyone who’s looking to ask her such queries, she doesn’t mind, and for very good reason. As her recent appearance to promote Silo Season 2 hit The Tonight Show’s Instagram , the series star shared another really sweet story about her former co-star. That tale was preceded by this remark, in which Rebecca Ferguson explained why talking about Mr. Cruise isn’t as repetitive as you’d think:

I can tell you what happens with Tom. It’s funny, because I’ve had so many questions you must think that you get bored, but you don’t. No, because there’s just an endless pit of stuff with Tom. [It] gets to a point where you’re with Tom, and I’m kind of graceful … but I don’t [fist bump], I don’t do thumbs up, it just doesn’t really [fit]. … But I come home in the evenings, and I realize that I’ve done all of it. And you think, ‘How did that happen? How was I on the red carpet going ‘Yeah! Ooh, it’s amazing! I’m so excited to be here!’ Because he just makes you do everything!’ Rebecca Ferguson, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

That seems to be Tom Cruise in a nutshell no matter who you ask; which is why results like the Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning’s teaser tend to be rather exciting to behold. It also tracks with Ms. Ferguson’s previous Tom Cruise comments , in which she also highlighted how the legendary actor “expects the best of everyone.”

Plenty of other co-stars have spoken about the Top Gun: Maverick vet in similar tones, only confirming that it's rather easy for those around him to take part in whatever the mission entails. Which circles back to Rebecca Ferguson's sentiment that the "endless pit" of stories is no trouble to dig into, seeing as the process of getting to those tales is so impressively easy that you don't know you've jumped off that cliff until you've landed safely.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

You don’t even need to be on a set to get that sort of treatment, as Tom Cruise’s support of Glen Powell at the premiere of Twisters shows how those threads can be maintained even after a project has wrapped. Surely as long as people have interesting stories to share about Mr. Cruise’s charming nature, there will be a market to hear them.

Which is not only good for business, but also makes interviews with people like Rebecca Ferguson even more exciting. So if you're someone looking to jump onboard with the rumored Days of Thunder legacy-quel, keep this in mind before you choose to accept the mission at hand.

The IMF cinematic archives are yours to peruse, as most of the Mission: Impossible movies are streaming through the use of a Paramount+ subscription . And Silo fans will be able to continue to follow the journey of Rebecca Ferguson’s Juliette Nichols, with new episodes hitting Apple TV+ on Fridays.