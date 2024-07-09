Tom Cruise Supported Glen Powell At The Twisters Premiere, And Fans Are Making The Same Demand

Twisters is one of the next 2024 movies that’s set to take the box office by storm, and who better to celebrate that fact with than Tom Cruise? The upcoming tornado-centric blockbuster starring Glen Powell has brought the Top Gun: Maverick titans back into the same room, with the legendary movie star showing up to the new release's premiere. And as you could expect, a lot of fans are all putting the same demand on the table.

Instagram has the image of the boys celebrating cinema at today's premiere of Twisters, and if you’re scrolling through the comments, it doesn’t take long to find the common thread in fan messages like these:

"Waiting for Top Gun 3" - @_mmagnaa_

“Okay we got it " Top Gun 3 is on the way" right?” - @disfile.akki

“We are waiting for Top Gun 3” - @reggo22

“Great, let’s get Top Gun 3 on the books!!!!!!!” - @regbaseball23

“I'm waiting for Top Gun 3” - @jawad.elderwy

In case you may have forgotten, or you weren’t part of the film culture that swept theaters in 2022, Top Gun: Maverick was a ridiculously massive hit. The Joseph Kosinski-directed legacyquel enjoyed the sort of legs that are rarely seen in the modern movie market.

If it wasn’t for Cruise’s advise to Glen Powell , he may not have taken the role of the aviator whom fans got to know as “Hangman.” The bad news with that scenario is that we wouldn't have seen Powell landing a breakout role that put him in his currently cozy spot in the industry. Though the potential "good" news is he wouldn't have to field a million questions about when Top Gun 3 is going to happen.

One can only hope that Glenn Powell is only excited to hear this buzz. With that in mind, perhaps what transpired today was not a mere example of co-star support. Maybe we're seeing a mentor and mentee running into each other plotting their next move.

Conditions are perfect for this particular sequel to happen too. Remember, Tom Cruise’s reaction to Top Gun 3’s proposed story was quite positive, and Paramount’s latest merger might have the studio hot on repeating its success from the not too distant past.

No one can really say, but it’ll certainly be interesting to see how Glenn Powell’s advice from Matthew McConaughey potentially complicates things. The actor moving back to Texas in the name of being near friends and family as well as finishing his college degree at the University of Texas at Austin certainly puts him a bit further away from Hollywood. But clearly if fans are this hot on the prospect of Top Gun 3, something’s gotta be moving forward, right?

