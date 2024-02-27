I Rewatched Bridesmaids, And I Think I Just Noticed Two John Hughes-Related Easter Eggs

Bridesmaids is one of the best modern comedies, and it even ranked 25th on CinemaBlend’s list of the best rom-coms of all-time. Even though it’s over a decade old now, the movie still works and manages to make me laugh until I cry every time I watch it. But even though I can quote Bridesmaids word for word, I think I discovered two new easter eggs during my latest rewatch, and they’re both John Hughes-related.

John Hughes was one of the most iconic director/writer/producers of the ‘80s and ‘90s, making a name for himself by revolutionizing the coming-of-age genre with films like The Breakfast Club, Sixteen Candles, and Pretty in Pink. He’s also in part responsible for some of the best Christmas movies of all time, including Home Alone and Christmas Vacation. Given Hughes’ affinity for teenage angst and growing pains, it seems odd that a movie like Bridesmaids – which centers on women in their thirties – would find a way to shout out two of the iconic movies he created, and yet, I’m pretty convinced that’s exactly what happens in the latter half of the movie.

There’s A Clever Bit Of Familiar-Sounding Dialogue Exchanged During The Plane Scene

One of the most hilarious moments in Bridesmaids unfolds when the bridal party boards a plane to Las Vegas for Lillian’s (Maya Rudolph) bachelorette party. Already an anxious flyer, Annie finds herself further exasperated when she is the only one stuck in coach because she can’t afford a first class ticket. While loopy on some medication and alcohol to try and ease her tension, she tries to make her way into the exclusive section of the plane, but she is confronted by a flight attendant who repeatedly asks her to return to her assigned seat. Out of sorts because she’s under the influence, Annie mistakenly reads the flight attendant’s name tag and refers to the man as ‘Stove’ instead of ‘Steve.” This prompts Annie to say,

Stove. What a kind a name is that? Are you an appliance?

On the surface, it sounds like a hilarious bit of dialogue that shows how the medication and the alcohol are affecting Annie. But the John Hughes lover in me noticed that it sounded oddly familiar to a quote from Pretty in Pink. In that movie, Duckie (Jon Cryer) is making fun of Andie’s (Molly Ringwald) crush on the wealthy, it boy of their high school, Blane (Andrew McCarthy), who never pays them any attention. Irritated and trying to be funny, he says:

His name is Blane? Oh! That’s a major appliance, that’s not a name!”

Annie’s line might not be a total copy of Duckies, but the similarities are definitely there. I would love to know if Wiig and her writing partner Annie Mumalo did this on purpose or if it was purely accidental.

Bridesmaids Has An Ending Reminiscent Of The One In Sixteen Candles

While the romance between Annie and Nathan (Chris O’Dowd) is not the main focus of the movie, that doesn’t stop them from getting a happily ever after moment amid the chaos of the wedding. After Lillian and her new husband exit the party, Annie finds herself in the parking lot where Nathan and his State Patrol car are unexpectedly waiting to drive her home.

It’s a heartwarming moment that usually has me swooning, but this time I was swooning for an entirely different reason when I realized how similar it is to the ending of Sixteen Candles. In fact, it’s nearly shot for shot, with Annie and Samantha (Molly Ringwald) wearing similar shocked expressions in their gaudy dresses while their love interests, Nathan and Jake Ryan (Michael Schoeffling), causally lean against their cars with their hands in their pockets.

I don’t know how I never noticed the similarities before, but now that I have, there’s no way that is purely coincidental. Honestly, it’s made me love the movie even more than I already did.

If you’ve never watched Bridesmaids before, or are like me and have a habit of missing subtle jokes and easter eggs because you’re laughing so hard, you should definitely check it out. The movie is available to stream with a Prime Video subscription. After, checking out what other movies you can stream on Amazon.