Nicole Kidman Has A Message For The Haters Still Complaining About Her Oscar Win

Nicole Kidman has heard the criticism before. Ever since she won the Academy Award for The Hours, some skeptics have pointed to a familiar Hollywood trope: the idea that actresses only win Oscars when they transform themselves to look less traditionally attractive. Kidman’s portrayal of author Virginia Woolf famously included a prosthetic nose, and over the years, that detail has become shorthand for the argument. But if anyone expected the actress to apologize for the performance, they’re likely to be disappointed, because she has an answer for all the haters.

In a recent conversation with Variety , the Oscar winner reflected on the legacy of the performance while discussing her career, upcoming projects and life in Nashville. When the topic turned to the long-standing commentary about her physical transformation in The Hours, Kidman didn’t seem particularly bothered by the narrative. In fact, she had a pretty straightforward response:

Whatever. People are always going to say whatever. The performance was there. Ann Roth, Stephen Daldry and David Hare all agreed they wanted Virginia to have a different profile than mine. My profile is very distinct, and it needed to be different. I have a very particular nose.

The Hours is one of Kidman's best performances, it earned her the Best Actress Oscar in 2003, and it remains one of the most discussed roles of her career. The film itself, directed by Stephen Daldry and a book-to-screen adaptation of Michael Cunningham’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, interwove the lives of three women across different time periods. Kidman's Woolf anchored the narrative’s literary origins, portraying the author as she wrote Mrs. Dalloway.

While the prosthetic nose became a frequent talking point at the time, the Eyes Wide Shut actress makes a good point: the focus on that detail has always missed the bigger picture. For her, the transformation wasn’t about gimmickry; it was about disappearing into the character. She continued:

I like when I’m able to change up my appearance, as someone trained to be a character actor. Some people are employed to look and be exactly themselves. I’ve been trained as a character actor, so therefore when I’m working, I’m not here to be Nicole. On a talk show, I am, but not in a film or play or TV show. If that means changing my physical appearance? Of course. You have to walk differently, breathe differently, talk differently. The timbre of your voice has to change. All of the internal mechanisms affect the external.

This acting philosophy reflects the Babygirl performer's choices throughout her career. Acting is about transformation, not self-presentation, and the Australian-born A-lister has often described herself as a “worker bee,” someone who loves immersing herself fully in different roles rather than simply playing versions of herself on screen. That approach has helped define a career that’s now spanned more than three decades.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures, Miramax Pictures)

The Academy Award win was simply a byproduct of the process of building Virginia Woolf as a fully realized character. Costume designer Ann Roth, director Stephen Daldry and writer David Hare all contributed to shaping the look and feel of the character, just as the Moulin Rouge! star adjusted her voice, posture and emotional approach to portray the troubled literary icon.

More than 20 years later, Nicole Kidman’s career is still going strong. She has a packed slate of projects arriving on the 2026 movie calendar and TV schedule, including Patricia Cornwell’s Scarpetta, streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription, and the long-awaited Practical Magic 2, starring Sandra Bullock.