Yes, A Reminders Of Him Star Really Did Sunburn His Butt Prepping For A Nude Scene
Ouch!
Over the years, we’ve heard some candid stories about what it’s like to film a scene involving nudity. However, I can safely say I had never heard one that involved a butt sunburn. That all changed, though, when Rudy Pankow explained how he got a very unfortunate sunburn while preparing to film a naked scene in the book-to-screen adaptation of Reminders of Him.
How Rudy Pankow Ended Up With A Sunburn On His Butt
As reviews for Reminders of Him come out, and the cast promotes the release of the Colleen Hoover adaptation on the 2026 movie schedule, Rudy Pankow dropped by Today to talk about his experience working on this romantic drama. He also shared the story of how he wound up sunburning his butt, and he started by explaining:
So, what did he do to get “everything the same color?” He went outside to tan. Although, before he did that, his girlfriend warned him about what could happen if he stayed in the sun for too long, as he recalled:Article continues below
Well, he ended up being outside for “two and a half hours,” and tragically, he was not wearing sunscreen. In Pankow’s words, he “wanted to commit.” However, he committed too hard, because when his girlfriend returned, he was significantly redder than he was when she left:
So, with a new sunburn on his cheeks, Pankow had to pack up and go to Calgary to film Reminders of Him. And sadly, as he traveled, he “got more red,” and on the day they were set to film, things got worse as he “started to peel.” Thankfully, the hair and makeup department knew how to fix this.
How The Makeup And Hair Department Fixed His Butt Sunburn
You know, considering Rudy Pankow’s time in the Outer Banks cast (you can stream the North Carolina-set show with a Netflix subscription), you'd think that the former JJ actor would know exactly how to get tan, stay tan and avoid sunburn. However, sometimes, the sun just gets you. I know I’ve been there. So, the actor had to fess up to his unfortunate burn once he got to the Reminders of You set, as he explained:
After explaining what had happened to the makeup and hair team, he noted that they knew what to do immediately and fixed the problem swiftly and professionally. Explaining how the crew helped him cover up his sunburnt butt, the actor said:
Well, it sounds like it all worked out in the end. However, while he says his butt looks great in the movie, I’d wager it really hurt to sit for quite a while. But, all is well now, and he’s lived to tell the tale, which was one the Today anchors and I were very entertained by.
Now, to see the movie that this whole situation is related to, you can catch Reminders of Him in theaters starting March 13. In it, Pankow plays Scotty, the late love of Maika Monroe’s Kenna. The story is a dramatic romance about loss and second chances, as Kenna returns to her hometown to meet her young daughter after spending years in prison over an accident that led to Scotty’s death. While there, she develops a relationship with Tyriq Withers’ character Ledger.
Our review gave Reminders of Him three out of five stars, calling it “the best Colleen Hoover movie.” So, it sounds like it will be a good watch in theaters, and as you take in this emotional story, you’ll also get to see the scene that features a very sunburnt Rudy Pankow.
