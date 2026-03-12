Daniel Craig And Brad Pitt Both Turned Down The Same Batman Part II Character, And I Get It

The Batman Part II has been a movie that fans have been waiting for for years, and while the release date of the project has been delayed multiple times, it did appear that production was set to get underway soon ahead of the film’s 2027 release date. However, a new rumor claims there’s a problem as one key role has yet to be cast.

Brad Pitt And Daniel Craig Were Reportedly Offered The same Batman Part II Role

The Batman Part II has been putting together a star-studded cast, which includes Sebastian Stan and Scarlett Johansson. According to World of Reel, there’s at least one more role to fill that is looking for a big name, as both Brad Pitt and Daniel Craig have reportedly considered it, though both have allegedly passed. As such, the role is still unfilled. What’s most interesting is that the part isn’t a major name in the Batman canon; it’s the father of one.

All rumors, and some evidence, point to Stan playing the role of Harvey Dent, the Gotham City DA who becomes the villain Two-Face. This new rumor indicates that Harvey's father Christopher Dent will also be a major character in The Batman Part II. This is the role that both Craig and Pitt have reportedly passed on. While it might be an attempt at stunt casting, it appears that Harvey Dent’s family may actually be significant characters in the movie. It’s suggested in the same piece that Johansson’s role in the film will be as Gilda Dent, Harvey’s wife.

Article continues below

Why Pitt And Craig May Have Passed

It’s maybe not that surprising that both Brad Pitt and Daniel Craig passed on The Batman Part II. One has to imagine that both of them could have been part of almost any superhero movie they wanted, and yet neither of them has been part of the genre to this point. Craig was briefly attached to the Sgt. Rock movie before that film fell apart, but that movie was clearly going to be something unique, coming as it was from director Luca Guadagnino.

However, the reason both stars passed may not be because they didn’t want the part; it may simply be that neither of them is available. Craig is attached to Damien Chazelle's next project, which is expected to start filming in October, and Brad Pitt has his own big project in Ocean's 14. That movie is expected to start filming this year, and even if neither film is technically a scheduling conflict, it's possible that both actors just didn’t want to work on two big projects back to back.

One assumes that, with Brad Pitt and Daniel Craig being considered for the role of Christopher Dent, whoever is next on the list will likely be an equally significant name. Hopefully, that name can be found quickly, preventing any additional delays in production. We’ve all been waiting long enough.