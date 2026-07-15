The Batman Part II Was Delayed Again, And I Have A DCU-Related Concern

If there’s one superhero movie that’s been highly anticipated by fans, it’s The Batman: Part II. Matt Reeves’ long-gestating sequel to his acclaimed 2022 superhero movie was announced that same year and, since then, there have been multiple delays. The production took a major step forward this year when production kicked off in the UK in June, with set photos even surfacing in May beforehand. Now, however, the film has been delayed again and, at this point, I have a concern regarding the DCU.

The Batman: Part II Gets Delayed Again

Warner Bros. has reportedly made some changes to its release slate and, as a result, The Batman: Part II has been impacted. The Robert Pattinson-led movie was most recently set to open in theaters on October 1, 2027 but, now, it won’t hit cinemas until February 18, 2028, according to Deadline. The Bat flick’s October slot is now being occupied by J.J. Abrams’ The Great Beyond, which stars Glen Powell and Jenna Ortega. As of this writing, a precise reason for the changes has yet to be provided.

Initially, Batman: Part II was set to be released on October 3, 2025 though, due to the Hollywood strikes, it was shifted to October 2, 2026. Then came the third delay, and that’s what put the movie within the October 1, 2027 slot. Amid this latest change, Reeves did treat fans to a BTS treat in the form of a camera test, similar to the clip that revealed Pattinson’s Batsuit back in 2020. Check out the new b-roll via Reeves’ Instagram post:

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The clip does, at the very least, give audiences a tiny taste of Batman’s latest outing, which will take place during the winter time. However, I’m just still considering the greater ramifications that this release date change could have.

Why I Have A DCU-Centric Concern After This Delay

Aside from the evidently annoying fact that there’s been another delay, there’s also a greater issue to consider here. It’s well known that James Gunn’s DCU continuity is set to introduce its own Dark Knight at some point, and Gunn has been adamant about putting a lot of space between releases featuring that Bat and Pattinson’s. So, with this recent delay to Reeves’ movie, it’s hard not to consider that it could potentially push back the debut of the newest Caped Crusader.

It was announced in 2023 that the DCU’s Batman and Robin would star in The Brave and the Bold, which would be directed by The Flash’s Andy Muschietti. Updates on the movie have been few and far between in the years since it was announced. James Gunn has spoken more generally about not wanting to rush out this new Batman, though, as he wants to take his time with the Bat. And, as far as an actor goes, no one’s been revealed, but Tom Brittney recently played coy when asked about possibly playing the role.

Overall, all of this is speculation on my part, and it’s possible that fans could still see the DCU’s Bruce Wayne suit up sooner rather than later. Yet I’m not exactly going to hold my breath for that. For now, I’m just going to try to reckon with the fact that fans like myself are going to have to wait even longer for the next chapter in Matt Reeves’ Gotham City-based saga. I’m optimistic that it’ll be great, but that notion makes the idea of waiting all the more difficult.

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While you wait for The Batman: Part II to arrive, grab an HBO Max subscription to stream the original as well as The Penguin, a spinoff limited series.