I Bet Jim Gordon Would Be Proud Of Jeffrey Wright's Look In Batman Part II Pic (Even If The Pic Is A Bit Much)

Superhero projects have been dominating the entertainment world for years now, and studios aren't slowing down anytime soon. While DC's co-CEO James Gunn has crafted a new shared universe, Matt Reeves' The Batman franchise is set outside of it (and is streaming with a HBO Max subscription). The sequel is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming DC movies, and filming has begun. Jeffrey Wright will be back as James Gordon, and pulled a very in-character move when posting to social media. Although the photo itself is pretty wild.

What we know about The Batman: Part II has been limited, but production has begun and it's expected to hit theaters in 2027. Director Matt Reeves has shared photos from the set, and Jeffrey Wright followed suit over on his Instagram. But the image is just of his mouth, showing off Gordon's signature mustache. Check it out below:

A post shared by Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) A photo posted by on

Honestly, I didn't need to get THAT close to the Westworld actor. But it's thrilling that Jeffrey Wright is on the set of The Batman's long-awaited sequel, complete with James Gordon's mustache. And I can't wait to see what the character is up to in Matt Reeves' sequel, and how his partnership with Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight progresses as they try to protect Gotham City.

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I wasn't the only one who had a big reaction to this close up of Jeffrey Wright's mouth. The image is already going viral online, with folks sounding off in the comments. Some responses read:

Pretty sure that thing could summon a superhero.

Hope we get to see "Lieutenant Gordon" be promoted to "Commissioner Gordon" this time around 🤞🏻😁

“American Fiction II: Mustache Boogaloo”

Is it trim ‘stache o’clock?!

Lieutenant 🫡

Despite how long the wait has been between The Batman and its sequel, these comments make it sound like folks are still invested in Matt Reeves' burgeoning franchise. I have to assume that anticipation was buoyed by the TV spinoff The Penguin, which was nominated for a whopping 24 Emmy Awards, winning nine.

There are countless questions about what's going down in The Batman: Part II, with fans curious about the movie's villain, as well as the roles being played by Scarlett Johansson and Sebastian Stan. Fans are also hoping to see the return of Barry Keoghan's Joker, who made a brief appearance in the first film.

All will be revealed when The Batman: Part II hits theaters on October 1st, 2027. Since it's not part of the 2026 movie release list, moviegoers are going to have to be patient while waiting for more information.