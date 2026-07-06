Wait, Did A Major Batman Villain Just Get Confirmed For Robert Pattinson’s Part II?

While I usually hate feeling as if time is going by too quickly, I can take comfort in knowing it’s all leading to the upcoming DC movie The Batman: Part II, so no time has technically been wasted. (I live in denial a bunch.) Production on the 2027 theatrical release kicked off in June, but many cast and character questions remain unanswered. Is Sebastian Stan really playing Harvey Dent and Two-Face? Is Scarlett Johansson a key piece of the Long Halloween adaptation game? Will we see The Joker?

Unsurprisingly, director Matt Reeves kept mum about new and established roles when confirming the film’s actors, and it was a noteworthy exclusion when Barry Keoghan’s name wasn’t listed in the lineup. Though not a “star” of the first film, the Irish actor made a quick and lasting impact from his minimal time on-screen as “Unseen Arkham Prisoner,” and talks about his return were among the first rumors sparked by the impending sequel. So what’s the deal?

(Image credit: Netflix, DC)

A Warner Bros. Event May Have Spilled The Joker Beans

WB execs were on hand in France around July 4 weekend for Studio Show 2026 to promote the studio's slate of upcoming movies, from Tom Cruise's Digger to Dune: Part 3 to animated projects like Hello Kitty and Margie Claus. Obviously, the topic of DC-sourced adaptations came up, such as Man of Tomorrow and Dynamic Duo, and Clayface. But this detail reported by BoxOfficePro is definitely worth bringing up, since Keoghan is one of the key names mentioned in the French report. Here's a translated iteration:

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The masked hero, portrayed by Robert Pattinson, will return on September 29th, 2027, in a sequel to the first film, which attracted over 3 million viewers in 2022. Barry Keoghan, Andy Serkis, Scarlett Johansson, and Sebastian Stan are also part of the cast.

No mention of James Gordon actor Jeffrey Wright or Penguin portrayer Colin Farrell, but Keoghan is just right there in front, ahead of Alfred's actor Andy Serkis. I of course get throwing ScarJo and Stan in there for extra hype, and maybe it's a case where Keoghan has a huge following in France, and so the outlet wanted to play into that, without this being directly related to billing order.

The Saltburn actor himself has been cagey when addressing a potential return as The Joker, which has only helped to make the return seem more likely. But given just the elements that we know about thus far, it's not entirely clear how The Joker would factor into what will assumedly be Two-Face's origin tale. (It's not like Reeves is going to ape Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight, amirite?) So I can't imagine it'll be a very prominent part, and will possibly just lay additional groundwork for a grander takeover in a third Batman movie. Or not.