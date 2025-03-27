RoboCop OG Peter Weller Weighs In On Possibly Joining A Reboot, And I Love Just How Honest He Is

News
By published

The original Robocop has very blunt thoughts about returning to the franchise.

robocop
(Image credit: Orion Pictures)

The original RoboCop is one of those timeless classics, easily one of the best sci-fi films of the 1980s, that appears to have been such a perfect storm of a movie that recreating its success has been close to impossible. The movie’s own sequels failed to recapture Paul Verhoeven's magic, and an attempted RoboCop reboot flopped. Still, it’s only a matter of time before Hollywood tries again, and when they do, maybe they should just call Peter Weller.

Peter Weller may be 77 years old but he’s not discounting a return to the RoboCop franchise. When asked by TMZ if he would be willing to play Murphy again in some sort of reboot, the actor was very honest in his response. Of course, he’d do a reboot, as long as he gets paid well and doesn’t have to travel someplace he doesn’t want to go. Weller said…

I would do anything if the script is good and the money is right. As Robert Mitchum says, and I don’t shoot at night, and where’s it gonna be shot? I ain’t going to North Korea to shoot it. But, if it’s a good deal, I’ll do it.

Certain movies and movie characters become so sacred to fans that it can be really easy to forget that the actors behind them are professionals doing a job. Weller does say that the script would have to be good, so he’s not going to show up just because somebody offered to pay him a lot. But at the end of the day, if a project does everything he needs of it, why wouldn't he do it?

Following the ill-fated RoboCop reboot, there was a brief attempt to revive the original franchise. A movie called RoboCop Returns was written by Ed Neumeier, the same writer who penned the script for the original film. It would have come at the franchise in a similar fashion to the recent Halloween trilogy, which were sequels to the original film, discounted all other sequels. There was interest in bringing Weller back but he turned it down, so clearly he won't just make any movie.

Having said that, the recent video game RoboCop: Rogue City, based on the original franchise, which saw Weller return to voice RoboCop, has been a solid hit, so maybe the idea of bringing the character back has some merit.

The more likely scenario would probably be some sort of legacy sequel that was set in the universe of the original RoboCop that saw Weller return as the original character. Honestly, such an idea asks some very interesting questions. Does RoboCop age?

Externally, he’s mostly a machine but he does have some biological components. What happens when the human parts of him start to age? Those parts can’t be replaced like the machine parts can. Would he start to lose what’s left of his human components and become more machine? Honestly, the more I think about this, the more I feel like there might be an idea here. Somebody, see if Peter Weller is up for it.

Dirk Libbey
Dirk Libbey
Content Producer/Theme Park Beat

CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis.  Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies
Colman Domingo laughs while inmates walk the yard behind him in 2024&#039;s A24 hit dram Sing Sing.

After Watching Sing Sing, I Think There's One Performance That Deserves More Praise

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox looking into each other&#039;s eyes in the woods in Lonely Road music video

Megan Fox Has Given Birth To Her And MGK's Baby, See His Post Welcoming Their 'Celestial Seed' Into The World
Vincent D&#039;Onofrio&#039;s Wilson Fisk listening to Cole North speak in Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again Has Cast A New Adversary For Kingpin In Season 2, And I Don't Think It'll Take Long For Them To Get Under His Skin
See more latest
Most Popular
Vincent D&#039;Onofrio&#039;s Wilson Fisk listening to Cole North speak in Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again Has Cast A New Adversary For Kingpin In Season 2, And I Don't Think It'll Take Long For Them To Get Under His Skin
The cast of &quot;Reacher&quot; talks about Season 3.
'Reacher' Season 3 Interviews With Alan Ritchson, Maria Sten, Brian Tee, Anthony Michael Hall & More
Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw in Tracker Season 2x15
Tracker: Colter Reconnects With A Familiar Face From Season 1 In Exclusive Episode Clip, And I Think More Clues Are Adding Up About His Dad
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox looking into each other&#039;s eyes in the woods in Lonely Road music video
Megan Fox Has Given Birth To Her And MGK's Baby, See His Post Welcoming Their 'Celestial Seed' Into The World
Topanga Lawrence (Danielle Fishel) on Boy Meets World
Boy Meets World's Danielle Fishel Broke Out An Original Crew Jacket From The ‘93-’94 Season, And I Wish I Could Still Fit Into Clothes I Wore 30 Years Ago
David Genat and Boston Rob talking Deal Or No Deal Island finale
'You Are So Dumb.' Boston Rob Was Pretty Blistering In His Assessment Of Deal Or No Deal Island's Winner, But He Ain't Sweating It
robert patrick and harrison ford on 1923
1923's Robert Patrick Gets Candid About Health Challenges After Fans Asked If He Was Wearing A 'Fat Suit'
Wesley Snipes aims a rocket launcher in battle in Deadpool &amp; Wolverine.
The Latest MCU Blade Rumor Explains Why The Film Could Be Delayed Longer Than Anyone Expected, But There's A Silver Lining I've Been Hoping For
Josh Hutcherson as Peeta Mellark in The Hunger Games
Hunger Games' Josh Hutcherson Would 'Happily Play Peeta Again,' But He Has One Stipulation That Makes A Lot Of Sense
Pedro Pascal concentrates on an equation he&#039;s writing on a blackboard in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.
Forget Avengers: Doomsday, Why Fantastic Four: First Steps Is Going To Be The Movie To Put Marvel Back On The Map (Per One Star)