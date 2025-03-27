RoboCop OG Peter Weller Weighs In On Possibly Joining A Reboot, And I Love Just How Honest He Is
The original Robocop has very blunt thoughts about returning to the franchise.
The original RoboCop is one of those timeless classics, easily one of the best sci-fi films of the 1980s, that appears to have been such a perfect storm of a movie that recreating its success has been close to impossible. The movie’s own sequels failed to recapture Paul Verhoeven's magic, and an attempted RoboCop reboot flopped. Still, it’s only a matter of time before Hollywood tries again, and when they do, maybe they should just call Peter Weller.
Peter Weller may be 77 years old but he’s not discounting a return to the RoboCop franchise. When asked by TMZ if he would be willing to play Murphy again in some sort of reboot, the actor was very honest in his response. Of course, he’d do a reboot, as long as he gets paid well and doesn’t have to travel someplace he doesn’t want to go. Weller said…
Certain movies and movie characters become so sacred to fans that it can be really easy to forget that the actors behind them are professionals doing a job. Weller does say that the script would have to be good, so he’s not going to show up just because somebody offered to pay him a lot. But at the end of the day, if a project does everything he needs of it, why wouldn't he do it?
Following the ill-fated RoboCop reboot, there was a brief attempt to revive the original franchise. A movie called RoboCop Returns was written by Ed Neumeier, the same writer who penned the script for the original film. It would have come at the franchise in a similar fashion to the recent Halloween trilogy, which were sequels to the original film, discounted all other sequels. There was interest in bringing Weller back but he turned it down, so clearly he won't just make any movie.
Having said that, the recent video game RoboCop: Rogue City, based on the original franchise, which saw Weller return to voice RoboCop, has been a solid hit, so maybe the idea of bringing the character back has some merit.
The more likely scenario would probably be some sort of legacy sequel that was set in the universe of the original RoboCop that saw Weller return as the original character. Honestly, such an idea asks some very interesting questions. Does RoboCop age?
Externally, he’s mostly a machine but he does have some biological components. What happens when the human parts of him start to age? Those parts can’t be replaced like the machine parts can. Would he start to lose what’s left of his human components and become more machine? Honestly, the more I think about this, the more I feel like there might be an idea here. Somebody, see if Peter Weller is up for it.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
After Watching Sing Sing, I Think There's One Performance That Deserves More Praise
Megan Fox Has Given Birth To Her And MGK's Baby, See His Post Welcoming Their 'Celestial Seed' Into The World