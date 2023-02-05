Rupert Grint Is Starting To Show Harry Potter Clips To His Daughter, But There’s One Thing She Doesn’t Understand

It seems like only yesterday that Rupert Grint was still playing Ron Weasley and sporting a wand and saying “Bloody hell” every other sentence. Eleven years later, our favorite red-headed wizard is all grown up and a dad now with a new daughter at home. The time has come for Grint to show his two-year-old daughter Harry Potter clips, but apparently he may have been a little prematurely excited to show her his most famous role.

Because Harry Potter was part of Rupert Grint’s life for a decade, it’s maybe a given the fantasy film series would come into play once he became a father. In a recent interview with GQ Magazine , he said he's already given his baby daughter, Wednesday, her first Hogwarts robes and brought it upon himself to finally re-watch the Harry Potter series with her in little clips. However, she may not be quite at the right age yet, because one thing has been confusing about them while watching.

I’ve shown her clips from Potter but I don’t think she understands it’s me. When she’s old enough, I’m looking forward to watching them with her.

I can only imagine the reactions she’ll have to watch her father throwing up slugs in The Chamber of Secrets or Ron’s terrifying encounters with spiders once she's big enough to really get what's going on. But I’m actually sure his daughter won’t be the only one cringing while watching the Harry Potter series.

Grint has said before that he is actually not able to watch past the third movie since he feels it's still pretty hard to detach from the later movies and the person he was at the time. As the 34-year-old actor finally introduces his daughter to the Harry Potter movies , he’s already turned her into a “Potterhead” with a wand and a Ron Weasley Pez dispenser. I wouldn’t be surprised if her first sentences were Harry Potter spells.

As Wednesday gets older, though, it might be possible that she sees another actor playing the role her father originated or she could see an older version of her dad return to the Wizarding World. For now, it's been reported that a Harry Potter TV series is in the works at HBO Max and there's always the possibility of some sort of reboot or revival in the future. I have no idea what the future of the franchise will look like, but it's also worth noting that Grint has said he would return to the Harry Potter universe, though he'd want big names like Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe involved as well.

More recently, Rupert Grint's been busy in other roles. He reunited with his Servant’s showrunner M. Night Shyamalan in the new horror film Knock at the Cabin, where he plays one of the four strangers holding a family hostage in their remote cabin with orders for them to sacrifice one of their own to prevent the apocalypse. The British actor has commented that he likes playing unlikable characters based on their complexity.

I feel it was only a matter of time before Rupert Grint turned his daughter into a Harry Potter fan, and if you'd like to follow suit with your own kids, you can do so with a Peacock subscription.