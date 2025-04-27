‘Better Be Gryffindor!!’ Harry Potter’s Rupert Grint Shared A Photo Of His New Baby Girl, And Fans Are Loving It

No matter how hard it may be for some people to accept it, the former child stars of the Harry Potter film franchise aren’t kids anymore. In fact, a few of them have since become parents, as Daniel Radcliffe is officially a dad to a son born in 2023, while Rupert Grint and his partner, Georgia Groome, welcomed a baby girl in May 2020. Well, now, Groome and Grint have another little one, as they’ve just announced the arrival of their second child – another girl. Grint dropped a sweet pic, and Potter fans dropped in plenty of lovely responses.

Fans have now been formally introduced (by way of an Instagram post) to Goldie G. Grint. Rupert, who notably played Ron Weasley in the Wizarding World franchise, dropped the photo on Sunday. His snapshot doesn’t reveal his daughter’s face entirely, though his followers can see her red and chubby cheeks, which are absolutely adorable. She also seems to be laying on a leopard-print hoodie of sorts while sporting a gray sweater and a shirt with her name on it. Check out the photo for yourself:

Cue all of the “awwwsss”! That’s an adorable little baby, and this is a sweet way for the British actor to “slightly” reveal his and his partner’s latest bundle of joy. I can’t help but smile when seeing the photo, and I’m also chuckling over her dad’s assessment that she’s a 10/10 baby so far. Evidently, I’m not the only one who’s pleased with this news, as many others shared their well wishes. You shouldn’t be surprised to learn that plenty of users made Harry Potter references while reaching out as well:

ANOTHER WEASLEY! - diarioelprofeta

Congratulations! Another member of the Weasley household 🧡 - phelps.felton_

Another weasley eh? better be GRYFFINDOR!! 🦁 congratsssss ❤️❤️ - damn.sociopath

Congratulations, Rupert and Georgia! ❤️ I wish you all the best and I’m so happy for you! That’s a beautiful name that’s for sure. - rupertlloydgrintfacts

Ahh another Weasley I know just what to do with you Gryffindor!!🦁⚔️ - koumanehyassin

Many of the comments seem to be paraphrasing the iconic Sorting Hat, who’s voiced by the late Leslie Phillips in the film series. The enchanted hat decides which of the four houses Hogwarts students will be placed in upon the beginning of their first year. Considering the birth of the Servant star’s latest child, I’d say these comments are quite appropriate.

Logically, it’s natural that Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and co. are old enough to be parents themselves now. However, it’s still a somewhat surreal idea to wrap one’s head around, especially if you grew up watching them on screen. Even Radcliffe can’t believe he and some of his co-stars are parents now. Grint, for his part, is also father to daughter Wednesday, whom he’s starting to show Harry Potter clips to.

It goes without saying that congratulations are definitely in order for Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome as they welcome their child. Here’s hoping that the family will have some beautiful memories together in the years to come. There’s certainly joy to be found in the fantastical stories that Grint helped bring to life. However, that pales in comparison to the sheer magic that can come with the journey that is parenthood.

